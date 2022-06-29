Newswise — CHICAGO, IL – June 29, 2022 – Scientific journal Impact Factors were just released this week by Clarivate, and all three AOSSM Medical Publishing Group (MPG) journals achieved their highest rankings in the organization’s publication history. The Impact Factor (IF) is a measure of the frequency with which the average article in a journal has been cited in a particular year. It is used to measure the importance or rank of a journal by calculating the times its articles are cited.

Under the 20-year leadership of Bruce Reider, MD, as Executive Editor of the AOSSM MPG, the journals have continued to thrive and have experienced substantial growth year-over-year in the Impact Factor measurement. Dr. Reider also is the Editor-in-Chief of AJSM and OJSM.

The American Journal of Sports Medicine (AJSM), considered the seminal publication in the field of orthopedics, achieved an Impact Factor of 7.010, a 13 percent increase over 2021’s ranking of 6.203. This ranks 3rd of 86 journals in the Orthopedics category. The journal is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year at the AOSSM Annual Meeting in Colorado Springs, July 13-17.

Sports Health: A Multidisciplinary Approach (SPH), a bi-monthly, peer-reviewed journal for medical and health care professionals involved in the training and care of the competitive or recreational athlete, jumped from 3.843 in 2021 to 4.355 in 2022, a 13 percent increase. Journal Editor Edward Wojtys, MD, credits “their incredible team…from the dynamic staff to our Editorial Board, authors, and reviewers. They are the reason for our progress.”

The Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine (OJSM), the global, peer-reviewed, open-access journal published by AOSSM, combines the interests of researchers and clinical practitioners across orthopaedic sports medicine, arthroscopy, and knee and shoulder arthroplasty, received an Impact Factor of 3.401 and saw an increase of 24 percent from 2021’s Impact Factor of 2.727.

Dr. Reider credits all involved with the ongoing success of the AOSSM journals, saying, “Although I always emphasize that the Impact Factor is not the only metric of a medical journal’s impact, I am nevertheless delighted to see all our journals performing so well, as it indicates that our articles are being widely read and cited by the medical community. These outstanding results reflect the hard work and dedication of our editorial and production teams, authors, reviewers, and editors.”

###

