Newswise — Figshare, a leading provider of institutional repository infrastructure that supports open research, is pleased to announce that Appalachian State University has chosen Figshare as its new institutional repository platform to share, showcase and manage its research outputs.

Appalachian State University (App State) – part of the University of North Carolina System – chose Figshare as its new repository platform to replace the NC DOCKS consortial repository, which was created in 2007 and is slated to shut down at the end of 2024. The team at App State wanted to use the opportunity to upgrade to a modern repository that could house datasets and encompass a wide array of scholarly work, including non-traditional outputs.

App State will use Figshare to finetune and expand the metadata for its records across output types and disciplines. The university plans to use its new repository to showcase every type of research output, including scholarly publications, research data, media, theses and beyond, and to invite broad participation across disciplines, including the Humanities.

As part of the search for a new repository solution, the university was committed to updating its approach to open research management and championing best practices. Figshare is the ideal platform to support this with its open research features and tools for both users and administrators. A crucial part of this project for App State is building engagement and excitement for both the repository and open research practices throughout its faculty, and the university at large.

“App State is delighted to upgrade to a Figshare IR and data repository. We’re confident that the platform’s attractive and user-friendly design will sell itself to our faculty and research community. We also admire Figshare’s support of open access and look forward to increasing the university’s contribution to the OA landscape through the enthusiastic use of our new and improved institutional repository. Figshare’s dual commitment to researchers and open access makes it the perfect choice for Appalachian State,” said Natalie Foreman, Open Access Publishing Manager at Appalachian State University.

Mark Hahnel, Figshare Founder and Digital Science’s VP of Open Research, said: “We’re very happy to welcome another leading US Institution to the Figshare community and we’re excited to see Appalachian State University take advantage of our growing institutional repository functionality. It’s encouraging to see open research and the systems needed to support its progress continue to be prioritized by well-established research institutions in the US.”



About Appalachian State University

As a premier public institution, Appalachian State University prepares students to lead purposeful lives as global citizens who understand and engage their responsibilities in creating a sustainable future for all. The App State Experience promotes a spirit of inclusion that brings people together in inspiring ways to acquire and create knowledge, to grow holistically, to act with passion and determination, and to embrace diversity and difference. As one of 17 campuses in the University of North Carolina System, App State enrolls more than 21,000 students, has a low student-to-faculty ratio and offers more than 150 undergraduate and 80 graduate majors at its Boone and Hickory campuses and through App State Online.

About Figshare

Figshare, a Digital Science Solution, is a provider of institutional repository infrastructure. Our solutions help institutions share, showcase and manage their research outputs in a discoverable, citable, reportable and transparent way. We support institutions in meeting the growing demands for research to become open, freer, FAIRer and more connected. We provide the flexibility and control for you to create research management workflows that work for you. We take care of implementation, updates, security and maintenance – ensuring you and your researchers can always depend on your repository, leaving you to focus on what really matters; research and its impact on the world.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, OntoChem, Overleaf, ReadCube, Scismic, Symplectic, and Writefull – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.



