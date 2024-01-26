The incidence of premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) is increasing worldwide, particularly among younger women, posing a significant challenge to fertility. In addition to menopausal symptoms, POI leads to several complications that profoundly affect female reproductive function and overall health. Unfortunately, current clinical treatment strategies for this condition are limited and often yield unsatisfactory outcomes. These approaches typically involve hormone replacement therapy combined with psychological support. Recently, mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapies for POI have garnered considerable attention in global research. MSCs can restore ovarian reproductive and endocrine functions through diverse mechanisms, including controlling differentiation, promoting angiogenesis, regulating ovarian fibrosis, inhibiting apoptosis, enhancing autocrine and paracrine effects, suppressing inflammation, modulating the immune system, and genetic regulation. This editorial offers a succinct summary of the application of MSC therapy in the context of POI, providing evidence for groundbreaking medical approaches that have potential to enhance reproductive health and overall well-being for women.

Key Words: Mesenchymal stem cell therapy, Mechanism, Premature ovarian insufficiency, Therapeutic, Women

Core Tip: Premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) is an increasing cause of infertility globally, particularly among younger women, with profound effects on reproductive function and health. With limited treatment options and unsatisfactory results, the use of mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapies offers promising transformative approaches to restore ovarian function and enhance reproductive health in women. This article provides a concise overview and evidence of the potential benefits of MSC therapy for POI.