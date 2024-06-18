Abstract

Newswise — Addressing pressing issues such as global climate change, dwindling fossil fuel reserves, and energy structure transitions, there is a global consensus on harnessing photovoltaic (PV) technology. As PV projects burgeon, they intensify the demand for land resources. Given land's scarcity, its efficient use for PV becomes paramount. Delving into the interplay between PV and land unveils prospects for maximizing PV's potential and optimizing land use. Notably, in-depth studies spanning various land categories for PV applications remain limited. This research offers a comprehensive examination of China's land and water classification standards and policies, thoroughly investigating PV opportunities, its prevailing status, and challenges across diverse land types. It emphasizes PV application methodologies, commercial models, and specific case analyses, encompassing PV on agricultural land, construction land, inland and coastal waters, as well as sandy, saline, and mudflat regions. Results spotlight a surge in synergistic applications within agricultural photovoltaic complementary, fishery PV complementary, and forestry PV complementary models, which constitutes 76 % of all reviewed studies. Bolstered by supportive policies, rooftop PV research is also seeing a significant uptick. Conversely, studies on PV applications in deserted lands, unused terrains, and coastal waters are sparse, representing a mere 2 % of the total, pinpointing areas ripe for future exploration. Ultimately, this research furnishes invaluable insights into pioneering “PV + Land” strategies that promise both ecological and economic dividends, thereby facilitating cogent PV land-use planning, administration, and decision-making.