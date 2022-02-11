Abstract

Intervertebral disc degeneration (IDD) is a common disease that increases with age, and its occurrence is stressful both psychologically and financially. Stem cell therapy for IDD is emerging. For this therapy, stem cells from different sources have been proven in vitro, in vivo, and in clinical trials to relieve pain and symptoms, reverse the degeneration cascade, delay the aging process, maintain the spine shape, and retain mechanical function. However, further research is needed to explain how stem cells play these roles and what effects they produce in IDD treatment. This review aims to summarize and objectively analyse the current evidence on stem cell therapy for IDD.