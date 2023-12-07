Newswise — Applicants are invited to apply for a six-month fellowship/scholarship opportunity for undergraduate students offered by the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS), a member of the U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System that provides timely, reliable, accurate and on-demand data and information on the open ocean and coastal ocean waters of the Gulf of Mexico to ensure a healthy, clean, productive ocean and resilient coastal zone.

The six-month GCOOS Fellowship, supported through the Howard Scholarship Fund, supports travel expenses for the successful candidate to attend the 2024 Ocean Sciences meeting in New Orleans (Feb. 18-23, 2024). It also includes the opportunity to learn how ocean observing programs like GCOOS inform decision-making in support of a healthy and productive Gulf of Mexico and the communities that depend on it.

The candidate will participate in meetings and discussion panels and work with GCOOS leadership, staff and partners, learning about ocean science career opportunities and the management of “big data.”

The successful candidate will be a dynamic undergraduate student interested in pursuing graduate studies in an ocean science field focused on ocean technology and/or ocean data management. During the six-month fellowship, the student will be expected to write an essay highlighting the experience that will be posted on the GCOOS website and shared via the GCOOS monthly eNewsletter.

The fellowship opportunity provides funding for Ocean Sciences conference registration fees and travel expenses to (up to $2,500), and is limited to students attending university programs in, and living in, the U.S.