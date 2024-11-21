Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce its continued support of the APE Award for Innovation in Scholarly Communication, which is currently open for applications.

The award, which is a joint initiative between Digital Science and the Berlin Institute for Scholarly Publishing (BISP), includes prize money of €1,000 and is presented to an individual who has brought innovation in scholarly communication to the community.

Nominees can be part of an organization, or they can be independent and self-nominated.

The 2025 award will be presented at the 20th Academic Publishing in Europe APE Conference in Berlin (14-15 January 2025).

Applications for the award close soon – on Sunday 15 December 2024 – and can be made via APE’s website.

Established to celebrate the 18th birthday of the APE Conference in 2023, the award was presented to Vsevolod Solovyov during the 2023 conference and to Laura Feetham-Walker at the 2024 conference.

Digital Science’s CEO, Dr Daniel Hook, said: “At Digital Science, we’re honoured to recognise those who seek to move the ecosystem that supports research forward. Through their contributions and innovative approaches, prior award winners have focused around improving the technology and culture of peer review, however we welcome nominations from any part of the scholarly communications process.

“This award aims to celebrate the achievements of individuals rather than products, and allows us to celebrate both those who have been innovative over a long timescale as well as those who have made a big bang!”

More details about the APE Prize for Innovation in Scholarly Communication can be found here

