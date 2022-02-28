Newswise — The Graduate School at Chulalongkorn University is now accepting applications for the first semester of Academic Year 2022.

The 1st round is from February 1st  – March 31th, 2022
and the 2nd round is from April 1st  – May 20th, 2022.

See the international graduate programs at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/academics/programs/international-programs/ 
and use the link below to access a list of the Master and PhD Programs (International programs) offered in semester 1/2022. https://www.grad.chula.ac.th/en/programmes.php?type=4   

Interested prospective students may go to https://www.grad.chula.ac.th/en/ (under “Admissions”) for more details. The online application can be submitted at https://www.register.gradchula.com/.

For enquiries, call +66-2218-3501 ext. 602, +66-2218-3502-5 (only during official working hours),  
or email: [email protected][email protected]

Note: Some programs may have a specific application deadline different from the general deadline mentioned above. Prospective students should check with the program of interest for specific application deadlines.

 

