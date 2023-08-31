Newswise — The Master and Doctoral Degrees Programs in Chemistry and Green Chemistry & Sustainability, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University are now accepting applications for the second semester of academic year 2023.

The application period is from August 16, 2023, to September 30, 2023.

Applicants must complete the online application form by September 30, 2023, and send all related documents to the program coordinator, at the earliest, to arrange an interview and apply for any required scholarship.

For information on registration and scholarship opportunities, head over to https://www.register.gradchula.com/.



For further information, visit the program websites or contact the program staff as listed below.

– Graduate program in Chemistry

Website: https://web.chemcu.org

E-mail: [email protected]

– Graduate program in Green Chemistry and Sustainability

Website: https://greensi.chemcu.org

E-mail: [email protected]

More information is also available on the program’s Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/ChemCuGraduateStudy.