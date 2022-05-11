Newswise — Join I-SMaT to turn yourself into an expert in sustainable materials and technology.

Create your impact to the world!

ISMaT, or the “International Collaborative Program in Sustainable and Materials and Technology for Industries”, is a brand-new international Ph.D. program co-established in 2022 by the Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand, and Nagoya University, Japan.

The I-SMaT Ph.D. program challenges students to become high-quality pioneers, leaders, scientists, and researchers who create a sustainable future for the world. During their studies, students will have a chance to conduct their research projects at Nagoya University and work with practicing experts in sustainable materials and technology to solve “real industrial problems”.

Important Dates to Note:



Application submission: May 1 – 20, 2022 at www.grad.chula.ac.th

Interview and English score submission: May 23 – 25, 2022

The online orientation date and details will be announced shortly.

Remark: I-SMaT scholarships are available for qualified graduate students.

For more information, please e-mail [email protected]

or visit https://www.facebook.com/ISMATCUxNU/.