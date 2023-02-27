Newswise — WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2023 – AIP Foundation and the Society of Physics Students have partnered with Google to award up to 20 $2,500 scholarships to physics and astronomy undergraduate students. Awardees will also be connected to Google through special events and programming. Applications are underway and due March 15.

“We created this scholarship to support passionate physics and astronomy students, and specifically to aid undergraduates who are in need or have overcome significant obstacles in their professional journey,” said Google co-sponsor Sandeep Giri, who is also a member of the AIP Foundation Board of Trustees and a former SPS member and scholarship recipient when he was an undergraduate student. “We are excited to meet these passionate physics students and encourage anyone eligible to apply.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the students who will receive these grants,” said Michael Moloney, CEO of AIP. “This kind of partnership with Google is incredibly powerful, and developing and sustaining similar corporate support for AIP programs is a key strategy of the fundraising work of AIP Foundation. We are very grateful to Sandeep and our new partners at Google.”

Applicants must be undergraduate members of SPS and have at least one full semester remaining at the time of the award. The scholarship is open to students independent of immigration status.

The online application requires a transcript, written statements, a certification of good academic standing, and two letters of recommendation. Questions about the application should be sent to [email protected].

The selection committee will consider applicants’ interest and perseverance in physics or astronomy, their effort and potential, and their active participation in their physics department, clubs, and programs outside the classroom, such as SPS.

These awards come as one piece in SPS’s mission to support every undergraduate with an interest in physics and astronomy. The professional association exists to help students transform into contributing members of the professional community by developing skills outside of the classroom. SPS offers additional scholarships up to $6,000; more information can be found here.

ABOUT SPS

The Society of Physics Students (SPS) is a professional association explicitly designed for students and their advisers. Membership, through collegiate chapters, is open to anyone interested in physics or astronomy. SPS is a chapter-based society that exists to help students transform themselves into contributing members of the professional community. SPS is an organization of the American Institute of Physics.

ABOUT AIP

The mission of AIP (American Institute of Physics) is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity. AIP is a federation that advances the success of our 10 Member Societies and an institute that operates as a center of excellence supporting the physical sciences enterprise. In its role as an institute, AIP uses policy analysis, social science, and historical research to promote future progress in the physical sciences. AIP is a 501(c)(3) membership corporation of scientific societies.

ABOUT AIP FOUNDATION

AIP Foundation is an independent not-for-profit corporation, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization, with the American Institute of Physics Inc. (AIP) as the sole member of the corporation. AIP Foundation was launched in 2020 to generate philanthropic support to deepen and share the history and importance of the physical sciences throughout the world, and to motivate and encourage a new generation of scientists. AIP Foundation provides support to three areas within AIP, focused on History Programs, Library, and Student Programs.

