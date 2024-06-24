Newswise — CHICAGO (June 24, 2024)—Members of the media can now apply to cover the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2024. As one of the largest international meetings of surgeons, the Clinical Congress features opportunities for members of the media to learn about the latest evidence-based practices and research in surgery and healthcare.

When: October 19-22, 2024

Where: San Francisco, California. Select sessions will also be recorded for on-demand viewing.

Apply: Please read the ACS Criteria for Media Credentials before submitting your application. Advance registration will expedite your access to conference sessions at the convention center. Apply today!

Notable topics that will be covered at the Clinical Congress include:

Generative artificial intelligence in surgery

Whole blood transfusion

Firearm injury prevention

Public reporting of surgical outcomes

Treatment of Diverticulitis

Surgeon well-being

All credentialed journalists registered to cover the conference will receive access to the official Clinical Congress news kit and the Scientific Forum abstracts shortly before the conference begins.

Why Attend?

Clinical Congress brings together world-renowned experts in clinical practice, as well as leaders in surgical education, research, and technology. Clinical Congress is an opportunity to report on groundbreaking surgical research, connect with surgeon experts, and learn more about the latest advances in surgery. Hundreds of research-in-progress reports are presented during the Scientific Forum sessions.

Browse sessions and events happening at the conference.

Reporters covering Clinical Congress will be granted access to on-demand content within an hour after being presented. Requests to interview presenters and expert surgeons may be sent to [email protected].

# # #

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The ACS is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The ACS has approximately 90,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. “FACS” designates that a surgeon is a Fellow of the ACS.

Follow the ACS on social media: Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Facebook