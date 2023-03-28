Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (April 1, 2023). The April issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 54, No. 4 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/54/4/neurosurg-focus.54.issue-4.xml]) presents seven articles on advancements in the diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes of adult hydrocephalus.

Topic Editors: Mark G. Hamilton, Hanna Israelsson, Giorgio Palandri, Benjamin D. Elder, and Michael A. Williams

The April issue of Neurosurgical Focus is dedicated to advancements in the diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes for adult patients with hydrocephalus. In their introduction, the topic editors note the “diverse grouping of etiologies, pathophysiology, diagnostic criteria, and treatment needs” of adult hydrocephalus patients and the differences among these groups regarding treatment and outcomes, as well as the editors’ “hope that this issue will inspire readers to attend as much to the functional outcomes as they do to the surgical outcomes.”

Contents of the April issue:

“Introduction. Adult hydrocephalus: advancements in diagnosis, treatment, and patient outcomes” by Mark G. Hamilton et al.

by Mark G. Hamilton et al. “Characteristics of shunt failure in 38,095 adult shunt insertion surgeries: a systematic review and meta-analysis” by Albert M. Isaacs et al.

by Albert M. Isaacs et al. “Successful weaning versus permanent cerebrospinal fluid diversion after aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage: post hoc analysis of a Swiss multicenter study” by Ahmed El-Garci et al.

by Ahmed El-Garci et al. “Editorial. Weaning external ventricular drains after aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage: how should we measure success?” by Mark G. Hamilton et al.

by Mark G. Hamilton et al. “Acute low-pressure hydrocephalus in aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage” by Patrick Czorlich et al.

by Patrick Czorlich et al. “Objective assessment of patients with idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus following ventriculoperitoneal shunt placement using activity-monitoring data: pilot study” by Ignacio Jusue-Torres et al.

by Ignacio Jusue-Torres et al. “The impact of cerebrospinal fluid shunting on quality of life in idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus: a long-term analysis” by Giovanni Grasso and Fabio Torregrossa

by Giovanni Grasso and Fabio Torregrossa “CSF dynamics in long-standing overt ventriculomegaly in adults” by Alessandro Pirina et al.

