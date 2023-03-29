Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (April 1, 2023). The April issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video (Vol. 8, No. 2 [https://thejns.org/video/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/8/2/neurosurg-focus-video.8.issue-2.xml]) presents 8 articles discussing intraventricular endoscopic surgery.

Topic Editors: Mark G. Hamilton, Ahmed K. Toma, Charles Teo, Caroline Hayhurst, and Mark Souweidane

This month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video is dedicated exclusively to intraventricular endoscopic surgery. In conjunction with the April issue of Neurosurgical Focus, which is dedicated to adult hydrocephalus, the editors of this issue aim to “recognize the advancements that have occurred in the care of patients with hydrocephalus and hopefully provide an opportunity to appreciate diagnostic and management issues from different perspectives.”

Contents of the April issue:

“Introduction. Intraventricular endoscopic surgery” by Mark G. Hamilton et al.

by Mark G. Hamilton et al. “Endoscopic fenestration of an enlarging giant occipital arachnoid cyst” by Rachel Blue et al.

by Rachel Blue et al. “Endoscopic transventricular resection of a colloid cyst” by Sebastian Lehmann and Henry W. S. Schroeder

by Sebastian Lehmann and Henry W. S. Schroeder “Navigation guidance in neuroendoscopic management of complex hydrocephalus” by Nishanth Sadashiva et al.

by Nishanth Sadashiva et al. “Feasibility of extended transforaminal approach (medial subchoroid) for resection of a benign aqueductal tumor in a patient with type 1 neurofibromatosis” by Jose M. Narro-Donate et al.

by Jose M. Narro-Donate et al. “Endoscopic ultrasonic resection of calcified tumor of the third ventricle” by Pietro Spennato et al.

by Pietro Spennato et al. “Purely endoscopic biportal and monoportal removal of the choroid plexus papilloma of the third ventricle with bilateral spread to the lateral ventricles” by Albert A. Sufianov et al.

by Albert A. Sufianov et al. “Third ventricular choroid plexus papilloma: a pure neuroendoscopic approach” by Preston D’Souza et al.

by Preston D’Souza et al. “Minimally invasive techniques: full endoscopic inferior parietal lobule approach for an endoventricular removal of a left trigone meningioma grade I” by Clarissa A. E. Gelmi et al.

Please join us in viewing the videos in this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video.

***

###

The global leader for cutting-edge neurosurgery research for more than 75 years, the Journal of Neurosurgery (www.thejns.org) is the official journal of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) representing over 12,000 members worldwide (www.AANS.org).