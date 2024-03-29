Rolling Meadows, IL (April 1, 2024). The April issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 56, No. 4 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/56/4/neurosurg-focus.56.issue-4.xml]) presents 13 articles on cranial approaches involving the orbit.

Topic Editors: Christian Matula, Georgios Zenonos, Nicklaus Khan, A. Samy Youssef, Kris Moe, and Maria Peris Celda

From the editors’ introduction: “In this issue of Neurosurgical Focus, we embark on a comprehensive exploration of approaches involving the orbit, delving into a realm where precision and innovation intersect to redefine the landscape of orbital approaches in neurosurgery. This issue offers unique insight into the evolving methodologies that navigate the complexities of orbital interventions both as a target and as a corridor.”

Contents of the April issue:

“Introduction. Navigating frontiers to and through the orbit: cranio-orbital and orbitocranial approaches unveiled” by Christian Matula et al.

by Christian Matula et al. “360° around the orbit: key surgical anatomy of the microsurgical and endoscopic cranio-orbital and orbitocranial approaches” by Edoardo Agosti et al.

by Edoardo Agosti et al. “Anterolateral keyhole transorbital routes to the skull base: a comparative anatomical study” by Maria Karampouga et al.

by Maria Karampouga et al. “A quantitative comparative surgical analysis of the endoscopic transorbital approach and frontotemporal-orbitozygomatic approach for extradural exposure of the cavernous sinus” by Alexander I. Evins et al.

by Alexander I. Evins et al. “Endoscopic transorbital approach bone pillars: a comprehensive stepwise anatomical appraisal” by Marta Codes et al.

by Marta Codes et al. “The lateral retrocanthal transorbital endoscopic approach to the middle fossa: cadaveric stepwise approach and review of quantitative cadaveric data” by Spyridon Komaitis et al.

by Spyridon Komaitis et al. “Open-door extended endoscopic transorbital technique to the paramedian anterior and middle cranial fossae: technical notes, anatomomorphometric quantitative analysis, and illustrative case” by Sergio Corvino et al.

by Sergio Corvino et al. “Transorbital neuroendoscopic surgery for treatment of sphenoid wing meningiomas extending to the cavernous sinus: clinical implications and a technical illustration” by Gardashkhan Karımzada et al.

by Gardashkhan Karımzada et al. “Improved optic nerve visualization and treatment planning through a dedicated optic nerve MRI protocol” by Kyle C. Wu et al.

by Kyle C. Wu et al. “Endoscopic precaruncular medial transorbital and endonasal multiport approaches to the contralateral skull base: a clinicoanatomical study” by Govind S. Bhuskute et al.

by Govind S. Bhuskute et al. “Transpalpebral mini-orbitozygomatic approach for nonvascular skull base lesions: a single neurosurgeon’s experience” by Samon Tavakoli et al.

by Samon Tavakoli et al. “Endoscopic transorbital approach in children: surgical technique and early results” by Chiman Jeon et al.

by Chiman Jeon et al. “Clinical outcomes and complications of eyelid versus eyebrow approaches to supraorbital craniotomy: systematic review and indirect meta-analysis” by Gnel Pivazyan et al.

by Gnel Pivazyan et al. “The military assignations of Thierry de Martel (1875–1940), French neurosurgery pioneer, during World War I” by Johan Pallud et al.

Please join us in reading this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus.

***

Embargoed Article Access and Author/Expert Interviews: Contact JNSPG Director of Publications Gillian Shasby at [email protected] for advance access and to arrange interviews with the authors and external experts who can provide context for this research.

###

The global leader for cutting-edge neurosurgery research since 1944, the Journal of Neurosurgery (www.thejns.org) is the official journal of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) representing over 12,000 members worldwide (www.AANS.org).