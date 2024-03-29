Rolling Meadows, IL (April 1, 2024). The April issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video (Vol. 10, No. 2 [https://thejns.org/video/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/10/2/neurosurg-focus-video.10.issue-2.xml]) presents 16 videos demonstrating techniques related to minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery.

Topic Editors: Mark A. Mahan, Hyeun-Sung (Harrison) Kim, Laura A. Snyder, and Richard G. Fessler

The April issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video is dedicated to the topic of minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery. Noting that “minimally invasive spine surgery has delivered on its promise of improved patient care—offering less muscle trauma, quicker recovery, and oftentimes fewer risks,” the editors of this month’s issue have selected a series of articles “describing the expansion of surgical techniques in more complex realms, as well as novel systems for improving our surgical success.”

Contents of the April issue:

“Introduction. Advancements in technique and technology of minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery” by Mark A. Mahan et al.

by Mark A. Mahan et al. “Endoscopic endonasal approach for resection of odontoid process, decompression of the cervicomedullary junction spinal cord, and resection of pannus” by David T. Fernandes Cabral et al.

by David T. Fernandes Cabral et al. “Five-step unilateral biportal endoscopic surgery for central lumbar canal stenosis: “Z” technique nuance” by Ariel Kaen et al.

by Ariel Kaen et al. “Navigation-guided endoscopic lumbar decompression on foramen and lateral recess in advanced scoliosis” by Dimas Rahman Setiawan et al.

by Dimas Rahman Setiawan et al. “Minimally invasive anterior cervical foraminotomy for unilateral radiculopathy” by Duncan J. Trimble et al.

by Duncan J. Trimble et al. “Use of minimally invasive ultrasound transducer during tubular microdiscectomy” by Michael E. Tawil et al.

by Michael E. Tawil et al. “Full endoscopic resection of large bilateral synovial cysts in lumbar spine” by Jannik Leyendecker et al.

by Jannik Leyendecker et al. “Combined unilateral biportal endoscopy and video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery for complete excision of a T3–T4 right ganglioneuroma” by Enrico Giordan et al.

by Enrico Giordan et al. “Endoscopy for T10 nerve sheath tumor” by Sivashanmugam Dhandapani and Chandrashekhar Gendle

by Sivashanmugam Dhandapani and Chandrashekhar Gendle “Endoscopic MIS-TLIF with Destandau’s system: leveraging endoscopy with conventional instruments” by Ashutosh Kumar et al.

by Ashutosh Kumar et al. “MIS technique for separation surgery in lumbar spine metastatic disease” by Vicente de Paulo Martins Coelho Junior et al.

by Vicente de Paulo Martins Coelho Junior et al. “Biportal endoscopic posterior cervical foraminotomy with discectomy for unilateral radicular arm pain due to cervical herniated disc” by Dong Hwa Heo

by Dong Hwa Heo “Surgical management of tethered spinal cord syndrome through biportal endoscopic approach: a novel technical note” by Mehmet İlker Özer et al.

by Mehmet İlker Özer et al. “Percutaneous full-endoscopic bullet removal from the C2 vertebra in a pediatric patient” by Özkan Çeliker and Yücel Doğruel

by Özkan Çeliker and Yücel Doğruel “Biportal endoscopic transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion using a large cage for degenerative spondylolisthesis with stenosis” by Dong Hwa Heo

by Dong Hwa Heo “Endoscopic decompression of a C1 osteophyte causing bow hunter’s syndrome in a 22-year-old male” by Zachary A. Abecassis et al.

by Zachary A. Abecassis et al. “Full endoscopic resection of ventral thoracic osteophyte and repair of spontaneous CSF leak” by Nelson Sofoluke et al.

Please join us in viewing the videos in this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video.

Embargoed Article Access and Author/Expert Interviews: Contact JNSPG Director of Publications Gillian Shasby at [email protected] for advance access and to arrange interviews with the authors and external experts who can provide context for this research.

