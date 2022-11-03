Newswise — Chulalongkorn University invites all interested persons to attend the APRU APEC University Leaders' Forum 2022, the first post-pandemic in-person APEC meeting held to foster high-level dialogue between CEOs, policy leaders, university presidents, and top researchers. This event will be held on 16 November 2022 from 9.00 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. at the meeting room 111, Maha Chulalongkorn Building, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand.

The forum which is co-organized by APRU (the Association of Pacific Rim Universities) and Chulalongkorn University, aims to play an influential international role in preventing the possibility of another pandemic by being prepared for it.

As a selective side event of the APEC CEO Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, this Forum offers an opportunity for global leadership to implement a global plan through collaboration across sectors. It aims to produce new insights, set an agenda, and identify the partnerships needed to implement it.

Three dialogue sessions then focus on the following:

Partnering on Biomedical Research Partnering on Effective Socio-cultural Strategies Partnering on Combatting the Infodemic

Panelists will lead a discussion on these topics, and all participants will be encouraged to join the dialogue.

APRU universities have the research and educational resources to play a significant role in preventing the next pandemic. Led by a presidential working group, the network began working on ways to prevent the next pandemic after being briefed by the Rt Hon Helen Clark, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand and Co-Chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response of the World Health Organisation.

Prime Minister of Thailand, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, will speak at the meeting’s keynote session. The Meeting will have in attendance at least 20 university presidents and senior executives as well as business leaders, which include the UCLA Chancellor and APRU Chair Prof. Gene D. Block, Vice-Chancellor and President of The Chinese University of Hong Kong and APRU Vice Chair Prof. Rocky S. Tuan, President of Chulalongkorn University Prof. Bundhit Eua-arporn, Vice-Chancellor of The University of Queensland Prof. Deborah Terry, Vice-Chancellor of The University of Auckland Prof. Dawn Freshwater, Head of JLABS Asia-Pacific at Johnson & Johnson Dr. Sharon Chan, to name a few.

This Forum will shape our future work together.

APRU (the Association of Pacific Rim Universities), a network of leading universities linking the Americas, Asia, and Australasia, brings together thought leaders, researchers, and policy-makers to exchange ideas and collaborate on practical solutions to the challenges of the 21st century.