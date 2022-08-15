Newswise — Rockville, Md. (August 15, 2022)—The American Physiological Society (APS) today launched the Center for Physiology Education, an online headquarters for physiology educators to gather, collaborate, engage and learn. More than 500 physiology educators and researchers contributed to the development of the Center and its five themes:

Evidence-based Teaching Practices

Inclusive Teaching

Teaching and Learning Integrative Physiology

Physiology Education Research

Curriculum Development

“Whether your teaching schedule is heavy or light, our goal as physiology educators is to present accurate and up-to-date information on both core scientific concepts and evolving science. The search for the right materials to build courses and the best practices for delivering them is time-intensive,” said Center for Physiology Education Advisory Board Chair Terry Sweeney, PhD, FAPS, of the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania. “We’ve done the hard work of curating and creating a vast pool of resources in an easy-to-navigate location to quickly help educators with information, material and pedagogy.”

The Center launches with more than 300 resources and modules intended to elevate the way physiology is taught in the modern classroom at the undergraduate, graduate and medical school levels. Offerings will continue to expand with regularly updated content, including new learning modules designed by experienced educators, expert educator-approved resource libraries and community events. APS members will enjoy full access to the Center’s content.

“We have created the Center for Physiology Education to be a centralized location for knowledge exchange and community,” said APS President Dee Silverthorn, PhD, FAPS, of the University of Texas at Austin. “Our hope is that the Center for Physiology Education provides training and resources to help build expertise in different areas of physiology and deliver physiology education in a way that is evidence-based and inspiring for the next generation of scientists.”

