Newswise — The Keleher Research Group at Lewis University has signed a new six-month sponsored research agreement with Araca, Inc., an innovative company specializing in Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP). The collaboration will focus on the design of novel nano-dispersions and associated equipment for the CMP process that provide a tunable performance under externally energized conditions.

“Such an agreement will provide invaluable CMP experience for the research students, help strengthen the new generation of scientists entering our field, and, in turn, enhance the company’s technology and pathfinding efforts. It is truly a win-win,” said Dr. Ara Philipossian, president and CEO of Araca, Inc.

The work aims to further explore critical mechanisms that drive performance with particular emphasis on correlating laboratory-scale results to industrially relevant high-volume manufacturing processes.

“This partnership will provide world-class opportunities for our students while also laying the groundwork for countless 21st-century high-tech jobs here in the U.S.”, said Dr. Christopher White, dean of the Lewis University College of Aviation, Science, and Technology.

Araca Inc., headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, is a global provider of unique, enabling, and fully customized solutions for semiconductor device planarization applications. Visit www.aracainc.com for details.

Lewis University is an innovative and forward-thinking Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,300 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, globally connected and socially responsible graduates. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.