Newswise — BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2024 -- The Amyloidosis Research Consortium (ARC) is proud to announce the launch of its Clinical Fellowship Program, designed to enhance the education and development of the next generation of amyloidosis specialists. This initiative aims to increase the pool of physicians equipped to provide expert care and lead scientific advancements in the diagnosis and management of this complex and rare disease.

The Clinical Fellowship Program will provide funding for up to eight one-year fellowships, to established amyloidosis centers across the United States. The program is dedicated to training promising MD fellowship applicants, enhancing their skills in multidisciplinary collaboration, research participation, and health equity.

"This program represents a significant step forward in building a robust workforce capable of addressing the complex challenges of amyloidosis," said Dr. Vaishali Sanchorawala, Director of the Amyloidosis Center, Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine. "By fostering innovation and a comprehensive training experience, we can significantly improve patient outcomes and advance the field of amyloidosis research."

Dr. Sanchorawala added, "This fellowship not only prepares clinicians for advanced practice but also emphasizes the importance of equitable and diverse environments in healthcare, which is crucial for addressing the holistic needs of patients affected by amyloidosis." Each fellow will benefit from mentorship by established leaders in the field, providing them with the resources necessary for a comprehensive training experience.

Marking a commitment to future advancements in amyloidosis care, ARC's CEO, Isabelle Lousada, stated, "Our goal is to build a new generation of experts who will continue to push the boundaries of care and research in amyloidosis. This program not only supports individual growth but also enhances collaboration across institutions, leading to a more integrated approach to patient care."

Key Dates:

Deadline for Center Applications: December 15, 2024

Committee Review Complete: January 10, 2025

Notification to Applicants: January 15, 2025

Fellow Start Date: Summer 2025

For more information on the ARC Clinical Fellowship Program and eligibility criteria, please visit arci.org/fellowship or contact Kaye Gooch at [email protected].

This activity is supported by an independent educational grant from Astra Zeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

About the Amyloidosis Research Consortium (ARC)

The Amyloidosis Research Consortium is dedicated to improving the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of amyloidosis through research, education, and collaboration. ARC strives to promote advancements in patient care and foster a community of researchers and clinicians dedicated to eradicating this disease.