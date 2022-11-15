Newswise — Washington D.C.—A new review of available evidence suggests that dietary sweetness and body weight may not be linked as strongly as many have supposed.

While past studies have investigated sweet foods and sugars, there is limited evidence on the association between total dietary sweetness and body weight.

The new study, “Scoping Review and Evidence Map on the Relationship between Exposure to Dietary Sweetness and Body Weight-Related Outcomes in Adults,” appears in the journal Advances in Nutrition. The authors include government scientists from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, and Bournemouth University scholars from the U.K.

The researchers reviewed over 800 studies on the subject and found that more than 90% did not measure the sweetness of the diet or individual foods consumed. According to the authors, “While there is a breadth of evidence from studies that investigate sweet food/beverage, sugar, and sweetener intake and body weight, there is limited evidence on the association between total dietary sweetness and body weight.”

The authors state, “A significant gap in addressing this question is a validated means of quantifying the sweetness of the diet. Without this, it will be challenging to conclude whether consuming a dietary pattern of “sweet foods” has consequences for weight, apart from energy intake.”

The effort was funded by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS), which is committed to leading positive change across the food and beverage ecosystem. The project above was supported by IAFNS Carbohydrates and Low- and No-Calorie Sweeteners Committees. IAFNS is a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. iafns.org