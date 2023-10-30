Highlights

Investigators found that in patients with diabetes and cancer, sodium glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors were associated with a higher risk of diabetic ketoacidosis and fracture and a lower risk of acute kidney injury and urinary tract infection compared with glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists.

Results from the study will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2023, November 1–November 5.

Newswise — Philadelphia, PA (November 2, 2023) — Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) have heart- and kidney-related benefits for patients with and without diabetes that go beyond their initial indication for lowering blood sugar levels. In clinical trials, the risk of serious adverse events with SGLT2i has been low, but the safety outcomes of SGLT2i in patients with cancer are unknown. A new study highlights the risk of adverse events associated with SGLT2i in patients with diabetes who also have cancer. The research findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2023, November 1–November 5.

For the study, investigators assessed the outcomes of 3,872 patients with diabetes and cancer who were prescribed SGLT2i and 3,189 patients who were prescribed another diabetes medication called glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA).

Compared to GLP-1 RA, SGLT2i were associated with a higher risk of diabetic ketoacidosis (a buildup of acids in the blood) and fracture but lower risks of acute kidney injury and urinary tract infection. There were no differences in the incidence of hypovolemia (fluid loss), low blood pressure, and genital infection between the SGLT2i and GLP-1 RA groups. “This is the first study to assess the safety outcomes of SGLT2i in patients with diabetes and cancer,” said corresponding author Aisha Shaikh, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “The study findings can inform patient-physician decision-making regarding the risks of SGLT2i in these patients.”

Study: “Safety Outcomes of Sodium-Glucose Cotransporter-2 Inhibitors in Patients with Diabetes Mellitus and Cancer”

The world's premier nephrology meeting, ASN Kidney Week, brings together approximately 12,000 kidney professionals from across the world. The largest nephrology meeting provides participants with exciting and challenging opportunities to exchange knowledge, learn the latest scientific and medical advances, and listen to engaging and provocative discussions with leading experts in the field.

About ASN

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has nearly 21,000 members representing 140 countries. For more information, visit www.asn-online.org and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

# # #