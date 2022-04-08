Speaker: Professor Chi Hou Chan

Chair Professor of Electronic Engineering, Department of Electrical Engineering, City University of Hong Kong

Director, State Key Laboratory of Terahertz and Millimeter Waves, City University of Hong Kong

Director, Talents and Education Development Office, City University of Hong Kong

Date: 22 April 2022 (Friday)

3:00pm – 4:30pm (HKT)

Abstract:

While the frequency spectrum allocated to the 5th generation (5G) wireless communications has not been fully utilized, research groups worldwide are already juggling their positions for 6G, in which frequencies 100 GHz to 3 THz are promising. Imaging, sensing, and spectroscopy will also be essential applications in 6G. The State Key Laboratory of Terahertz and Millimeter Waves (SKLTMW), with staunch support from the Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) of the HKSAR and City University of Hong Kong, started THz research in 2011. This lecture will summarize our THz research on antennas, integrated circuits (ICs), and imaging in the past five years supported by a Theme-Based Research Scheme project funded by the Hong Kong Research Grants Council. We will also discuss how system-level research can lead to new ideas and directions, setting the stage for the 6G era.

Biography:

Chi Hou Chan received his Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), USA, in 1987. He joined the Department of Electronic Engineering (now Electrical Engineering), City University of Hong Kong as a Professor and was promoted to Chair Professor of Electronic Engineering in 1998. Elected a Fellow of IEEE in 2002, Professor Chan received the IEEE Antennas and Propagation Society Harrington-Mittra Computational Electromagnetics Award in 2019. He also received the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award from the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at UIUC.