Newswise — “I am truly honored to be recognized by them for my contributions,” Petford-Long said.

Amanda Petford-Long, director of the Materials Science division of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, has been named a 2024 Fellow of the Materials Research Society.

Petford-Long, also an Argonne Distinguished Fellow, was recognized for her work developing quantitative imaging and analysis techniques for nanoscale functional heterostructure materials, particularly those with magnetic properties, and her leadership in teaching, mentoring and fostering diversity in materials science.

Petford-Long has also helped to pioneer the use and development of advanced electron microscopy to enable quantitative in-situ imaging of the behavior of materials at the nanoscience">nanoscale.

“The Materials Research Society has always been the scientific community in which I feel the most at home,” Petford-Long said. ​“I am truly honored to be recognized by them for my contributions.”

Petford-Long is also a professor in the Materials Science and Engineering Department at Northwestern University where she advises several graduate students. She has a doctorate in Materials Science from the University of Oxford, UK, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from University College London.

Petford-Long moved to Argonne and Northwestern in 2005 from the University of Oxford where she was a full professor in the Materials Department. She has published over 360 scientific papers (h-index of 47) in addition to three book chapters dealing with imaging of magnetic domains and magnetization reversal mechanisms in nanoscale magnetic materials. She is also a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, Royal Microscopical Society and American Physical Society.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation’s first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America’s scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://​ener​gy​.gov/​s​c​ience.