Newswise — Semiconductor devices touch our lives in the form of computers, cell phones, smart TVs, global positioning systems and more. But they are at a crossroads. Without major technological innovations, the total energy devoted to all these devices will soon reach staggering proportions and add considerably to the climate crisis.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory successfully organized and hosted an Energy Efficiency Scaling for Two Decades (EES2) Workshop on Jul. 19 and 20. This is the eighth in a series of microelectronics workshops led by DOE’s Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Technology Office in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. The workshops are focused on developing a roadmap to double the energy efficiency of semiconductor devices every two years for the next 20 years.

“The development of next-generation microelectronics is critical to American economic and scientific competitiveness," said Argonne Director Paul Kearns. "The EES2 Pledge, which I signed on behalf of Argonne National Laboratory last year, along with leaders from more than 20 companies and research organizations, will help drive the research and innovation needed for more energy efficient semiconductors that power our computers, smart phones and numerous other devices.”

The workshop brought together experts in semiconductor research and development, design and manufacturing from national laboratories, universities and industry. The participants delved into the latest advancements, challenges and potential solutions within the semiconductor field. By harnessing their collective knowledge and expertise, the workshop is helping to lay the groundwork for the development of a comprehensive roadmap to significantly improve the energy efficiency of semiconductor devices. The ultimate goal is an increase of at least 1,000 times within the next 20 years.

"The EES2 Workshop was an opportunity to unite thought leaders in microelectronics," said Amanda Petford-Long, director of Argonne’s Materials Science division and lead for Argonne’s microelectronics strategy development. "By collaborating and sharing insights, we are confident that this workshop will drive transformative advancements in energy-efficient microelectronics, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future."

The completed roadmap, informed by the findings from the workshops, will serve as a guiding document for researchers, policymakers and industry leaders seeking to advance energy-efficient scaling in the semiconductor sector.

For future EES2 meetings, updates and relevant information, contact Moinuddin Ahmed, EES2 co-chair of the Advanced Packaging and Heterogeneous Integration Working Group and Argonne’s point of contact.