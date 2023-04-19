Newswise — The demand for renewable energy is continuously growing worldwide. Arif Efendi previously of Doyen Sports notes that the latest efforts in renewables will be crucial to the future of power sourcing. Current efforts include innovations in solar energy, wind power, nuclear energy, hydrogen fuel, and more.

According to Euro News, “Renewable energy is to become the world’s top source of electricity by 2025.” The benefits of cleaner and more efficient energy are becoming increasingly attractive to top businesses and corporations globally. Such entities do not only turn to renewables for efficiency. They also rely on them for long-term cost benefits and overall environmental impact. Aspects like these serve as optimistic predictions of higher stability and safety levels.

Arif Efendi is a passionate businessman and investor. His work spans various industries. Due to this, Efendi makes a loyal effort to stay updated on current events and provide solutions for the future. He applauds renewable energy efforts, as it’s one of the only solutions to a safer and cleaner world.

Moving forward with renewable energy has been in question for far too long. Over the years, people and companies have asked, “How will we switch to renewable energy?” Fortunately, there are now many tangible solutions to this elongated debate. According to the United Nations (UN), “while about 5 million jobs in fossil fuel production could be lost by 2030, an estimated 14 million new jobs would be created in clean energy.”

The positive environmental effects

In February, UN Secretary-General António Guterres briefed the General Assembly meeting on the organization’s top priorities for 2023. In his speech, he noted the importance of renewable energy and how it will change the course of the year ahead.

He noted, “We must focus on two urgent priorities: cutting emissions and achieving climate justice.” There is no other option. Suppose companies and manufacturers do not implement solid plans to reduce emissions or achieve net zero. In that case, the world will experience further issues that it environmentally cannot afford to bear.

Another powerful statement from the Secretary-General warned fossil-fuel producers. He dedicated these words to those who manage the field: “I have a special message for fossil-fuel producers and their enablers scrambling to expand production and raking in monster profits: If you cannot set a credible course for net-zero, with 2025 and 2030 targets covering all your operations, you should not be in business. Your core product is our core problem. We need a renewables revolution, not a self-destructive fossil-fuel resurgence.” The UN is taking renewable energy importance to a new level this year.

We must rely on these sources

Renewable energy is the only way the world can move forward to sustain communities and global corporate operations. Many are already making the change, demonstrating the significance and relative ease of implementing such measures.

Instead of simply depleting natural resources, renewable energy provides regenerated power for years. For the health of humans, animals, and nature alike, renewable energy must be used to preserve the environment.

Solar energy adaptation in the Amazon rainforest is an excellent example of impactful renewable energy implementation. Due to dedicated efforts, many communities in the region now have access to the internet and larger amounts of clean water. The new access to daily items, such as ice and electricity, was especially helpful throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as isolated communities were at higher risk of dangerous viral spreading. Providing more resources like this is highly encouraged to upkeep the natural state of communities in places like the Amazon rainforest.

Within the next three years, renewables will be the top energy source globally. Predictions like these provide a sense of promise in limiting toxic emissions. Moreover, Efendi reiterates that renewable energy is vital to the continuation of human activity and health.