Authoritative, well-researched perspectives on police use of force and law enforcement’s relationship with the communities they serve are available from members of the faculty of the highly respected School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Arizona State University as the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer approaches.



William Terrill is an expert in police behavior, with an emphasis on police use of force and police culture. Professor Terrill has worked with Phoenix Police Department to assess officer perceptions of firearm danger. His prior work has examined a number of issues, including the variation in use of force policies throughout the country, and the various outcomes associated with the different policies, as well as numerous police observational studies in several cities.



Michael Scott is one of Arizona State University’s leading experts in policing. Scott is a clinical professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice and the director of the Center for Problem-Oriented Policing, a research center that produces information about how police can effectively and fairly address specific public-safety issues.



Kevin Robinson is a retired assistant Phoenix Police chief and an expert in criminal justice. During his tenure with the Phoenix Police Department he was assigned to virtually every bureau and precinct within the organization. A graduate of the FBI National Academy and the FBI National Executive Institute, Robinson has collaborated on numerous leadership issues with law enforcement executives from around the world.



The School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Arizona State University is a nationally recognized leader in higher education and highly regarded for its distinguished faculty and research productivity. Less than a month ago, U.S. News & World Report ranked the school’s doctoral program No. 2 in the nation.