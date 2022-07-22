Newswise — Arlington Scientific, Inc.® (ASI) is pleased to announce the introduction of a new sample rack loading system for the ASI Evolution® Automated RPR Syphilis Analyzer. The ASI Smart Rack™ is an intelligent rack system that makes loading and scanning sample tubes quicker and easier. Some of the features of this proprietary rack system include intelligent positive ID which tracks the positioning of samples, it builds rack files, and minimizes technician hands-on-time, adding increased efficiency in the lab.

“We are constantly striving to improve the functions of our ASI Evolution Automated Syphilis Analyzer to help increase efficiencies in the lab. It has only been in the last few years that automated nontreponemal RPR testing has been available. This new RPR testing technology was developed by Arlington Scientific years ago in response to a need to automate manual RPR testing due to the dramatic increases in syphilis cases nationally and worldwide, and the need for an automated process for labs. The result was the creation of the ASI Evolution,” said Mike LaDow, VP of Sales for Arlington Scientific. The ASI Evolution is FDA cleared for diagnostic and blood donor testing and cadaveric (non-heart beating) donor screening.

The new ASI Smart Rack with the ASI Evolutions FDA clearances for diagnostic testing and blood, plasma and cadaveric (non-heart beating) donor screening, make the ASI Evolution a valuable testing platform for blood banks, diagnostic labs, and cadaveric tissue banks. Nontreponemal syphilis testing makes more sense than ever.

The ASI Evolution’s new rack loading system will be introduced at this year’s AACC Annual Clinical Lab Expo, July 26-28th in Chicago Illinois. To learn more, visit booth 1221.

WHO WE ARE

Arlington Scientific, Inc. (ASI) is a 37+ year old USA based industry leading global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostics, nonmammalian blocking buffers, diagnostic analyzers for syphilis screening, medical donor lounges for Apheresis and Blood Donor Collection, and nasal curettes for rapid viral testing.

Some of Arlington Scientific’s expertise’s are in diagnostic syphilis reagents, serological test kits and nonmammalian blocking buffers.