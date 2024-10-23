Newswise — Floral scents have long been known to attract pollinators, but emerging research suggests these compounds may also serve as defense mechanisms. In early angiosperms, certain volatile compounds evolved to repel herbivorous insects, ensuring plant survival. Given these ecological challenges, further studies are essential to fully understand how these scents support plant adaptation and protection in diverse environments.



Conducted by scientists from Nanjing Agricultural University and the Tea Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad237) was published on November 6, 2023, in Horticulture Research. It focuses on how the floral emissions of Nymphaea prolifera protect the plant from aphid infestations, offering fresh perspectives on plant defense strategies.



Using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), the team analyzed the scent compounds emitted by Nymphaea prolifera. They found that anisole, veratrole, and guaiacol were the key volatile benzenoids released by the flowers, with distinct spatial and temporal emission patterns. These compounds are synthesized by enzymes called O-methyltransferases (OMTs), which modify precursor molecules to create the plant’s defense scents. Bioassays confirmed that these benzenoids were highly effective in repelling aphids from mother flowers, whereas daughter and granddaughter flowers were more susceptible to infestation. This suggests an evolved defense mechanism in early flowering plants to protect against insect herbivores.



“Our findings show that floral scents have a broader ecological role than just attracting pollinators,” said Dr. Yifan Jiang, lead researcher of the study. “The waterlily’s ability to repel aphids with volatile compounds highlights how plants can defend themselves while continuing to support beneficial insects. This dual function could greatly influence future pest management strategies in agriculture.”



This research holds great potential for future pest control applications. By leveraging the natural defense mechanisms of plants like Nymphaea prolifera, environmentally friendly strategies can be developed to protect crops from insect pests. Additionally, a deeper understanding of the ecological roles of floral scents may lead to advances in plant breeding aimed at increasing resistance to herbivores.

