Newswise — The College of Engineering and Computer Science at Florida Atlantic University recently welcomed Arslan Munir, Ph.D., an internationally renowned expert, researcher and pioneer in advanced computing and smart technologies who has made numerous contributions to the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and intelligent systems. Munir, an associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, brings with him a wealth of experience and an impressive academic record.

“Dr. Munir is an exceptional addition to our university and college, bringing not only his groundbreaking expertise in cutting-edge fields like quantum computing, AI and smart agriculture, but also a passion for fostering innovation and excellence in both research and education,” said Stella Batalama, Ph.D., dean, FAU College of Engineering and Computer Science. “His interdisciplinary approach, combined with his impressive track record of academic and industry collaborations, will undoubtedly inspire our students, elevate our research programs, and further cement our institution’s position at the forefront of technological advancements.”

Munir has had a distinguished academic career, including tenure as an associate professor at Kansas State University; visiting associate professorship at New York University, Abu Dhabi; fellowships at Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL); and a tenure-track assistant professor at the University of Nevada, Reno. He earned his M.A.Sc. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of British Columbia and his Ph.D. from the University of Florida. His professional journey also includes a postdoctoral position at Rice University, as well as industry experience at Mentor Graphics (now Siemens) and Techlogix Limited.

As a recipient of the University Outstanding Scholar distinction in 2024, Munir’s research spans a broad range of cutting-edge areas, including embedded and cyber-physical systems, AI, quantum computing, machine learning, secure systems, parallel computing, edge computing and fault tolerance.

“I am incredibly excited to join Florida Atlantic University and become part of its vibrant academic community,” said Munir. “FAU’s commitment to innovation, research excellence and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration aligns perfectly with my own values and goals. I look forward to working with the talented faculty, students and researchers here to advance cutting-edge technologies and contribute to FAU’s continued success and growth.”

Munir is the founding director of the Intelligent Systems, Computer Architecture, Analytics, and Security (ISCAAS) Laboratory, where the focus is on practical, high-impact research that addresses real-world challenges. The ISCAAS Lab undertakes pioneering research in fields like parallel computing, edge computing, computer vision and secure, trustworthy systems. The lab’s mission is to produce outstanding researchers and professionals who will contribute to both academia and industry.

Research projects at the ISCAAS Lab have been sponsored by prestigious agencies, including the National Science Foundation (NSF), Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR), AFRL, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), the Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Most recently, the ISCAAS Lab received a $3.9 million grant from the DOE for a project titled, “PKC and PUF-Based Authentication and Secret Key Establishment in Smart Grid,” (9/1/2024 – 8/31/2027). The project aims to enhance communication security within smart grid systems and addresses vulnerabilities in existing smart grid communication standards by proposing three innovative approaches: public key cryptography and post-quantum cryptography, physically unclonable functions with binary string shuffling, and a data-driven authentication method to mitigate security breaches.

The project integrates these techniques into current smart grid standards, ensuring compliance with NIST and IEEE protocols. It will be tested in both small and large-scale environments, with strong commercialization potential for deployment in real-world energy infrastructure, including partnerships with utility companies such as Florida Power & Light (FPL).

Munir has published more than 100 peer-reviewed articles, authored books on parallel and distributed embedded systems and accelerators for convolutional neural networks, and received numerous accolades for his work, including multiple Best Paper Awards. He also is recognized as one of the World’s Top 2% Scientists by Stanford University.

In addition to his research achievements, Munir has been actively involved in academic service, serving as an editor for several journals, serving on reviewer panels for federal agencies, and organizing sessions at leading conferences.

- FAU -

About FAU’s College of Engineering and Computer Science:

The FAU College of Engineering and Computer Science is internationally recognized for cutting-edge research and education in the areas of computer science and artificial intelligence (AI), computer engineering, electrical engineering, biomedical engineering, civil, environmental and geomatics engineering, mechanical engineering, and ocean engineering. Research conducted by the faculty and their teams expose students to technology innovations that push the current state-of-the art of the disciplines. The College research efforts are supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Department of Defense (DOD), the Department of Transportation (DOT), the Department of Education (DOEd), the State of Florida, and industry. The FAU College of Engineering and Computer Science offers degrees with a modern twist that bear specializations in areas of national priority such as AI, cybersecurity, internet-of-things, transportation and supply chain management, and data science. New degree programs include Master of Science in AI (first in Florida), Master of Science and Bachelor in Data Science and Analytics, and the new Professional Master of Science and Ph.D. in computer science for working professionals. For more information about the College, please visit eng.fau.edu.

About Florida Atlantic University: Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.