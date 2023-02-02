Research Alert
Newswise — The utilization of iPSC technologies to model neurological diseases in vitro is challenging due to the inherent tendency of neurons to aggregate and their immature profile. Kiskinis and colleagues developed artificial extracellular matrix biomimetic molecules exhibiting unprecedented molecular motion that promote advanced functional neuronal maturation and facilitate modeling of neurodegeneration.
MEDIA CONTACTRegister for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS
DOI link; Publisher Website; Download PDF