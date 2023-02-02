Research Alert

Newswise — The utilization of iPSC technologies to model neurological diseases in vitro is challenging due to the inherent tendency of neurons to aggregate and their immature profile. Kiskinis and colleagues developed artificial extracellular matrix biomimetic molecules exhibiting unprecedented molecular motion that promote advanced functional neuronal maturation and facilitate modeling of neurodegeneration.

