Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning are rapidly changing. The materials research community is just beginning to utilize AI and ML in the research process, and it is already clear that this represents a potentially game changing development.

Dr. Benji Maruyama is a Principal Materials Research Engineer in the Air Force Research Laboratory, Materials & Manufacturing Directorate. He is the Leader of the Flexible Materials and Processes Research Team, and leads research on the synthesis and processing science of carbon nanotubes. Dr. Maruyama created and is developing a new method research: Autonomous Research Systems for Materials Development. He is also the point of contact for carbon materials for the Materials and Manufacturing Directorate. His background and interests include carbon nanomaterials, energy storage, field emission, carbon, polymer and metal matrix composites, imaging of complex 3D microstructures and combinatorial experimentation. He is currently involved in the study of the origins of chiral growth for carbon nanotubes, nanostructured materials for battery electrodes, in-situ experimentation, and catalyst development.

US Air Force Research Laboratory, 1993-Present

PhD, Materials Science & Engineering, University of Texas at Austin

BSE Materials Science & Engineering, University of Pennsylvania

