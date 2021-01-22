Newswise — Rockville, Md. – The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) today announced the recipient of the Pfizer Ophthalmics Carl Camras Translational Research Award. The award, funded by Pfizer Ophthalmics through the ARVO Foundation, honors Dr. Carl Camras, who is highly respected for his work as a glaucoma specialist and a research scientist, by annually awarding up to three $12,000 awards to young investigators working in areas of translational research. The 2021 awardee is Alex Huang, MD, PhD of the Doheny Eye Institute and University of California in Los Angeles.

The intent of the award is to recognize young researchers (45 and younger) who have exhibited excellence in research and their fundamental scientific discoveries, concepts and novel technologies which have led to, or have the promise of leading to, clinical application.

This year’s awardee certainly lives up to that promise. Huang, the inaugural faculty member of the Doheny Eye Institute, Stein Institute and UCLA affiliation, is an ophthalmology clinician-scientist. He was trained out of at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine with Lasker Award winning Dr. Solomon Snyder in the Solomon H. Snyder Department of Neuroscience. After completing his residency at the USC and Doheny Eye Institute, Dr. Huang left USC to complete his glaucoma fellowship with Dr. Robert Weinreb at Shiley Eye Institute.

Huang’s research currently focuses on better understanding fluid flow in and around the eye as a means to better combat glaucomatous optic neuropathy and Space-flight Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome. “My career goal is to achieve translational success by applying basic research discoveries toward clinical benefit,” he says. To this end, Huang is currently supported by the National Eye Institute (NEI) via an R01 award, and by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The recipient of numerous awards throughout his early career, Huang notes how he is especially honored to be recognized by the ARVO Foundation with the Pfizer Ophthalmics Carl Camras Translational Research Award.

“As a glaucoma clinician-scientist, I am further grateful to be linked to an award honoring Dr. Carl Camras who was himself a glaucoma clinician-scientist and who developed prostaglandin analogues into the leading glaucoma therapy today,” says Huang. He continues by noting that, “Dr. Camras serves as a role model to me by demonstrating the value of fundamental research, the perseverance to overcome hurdles, and the ingenuity to convert basic discoveries to patient benefit.”

For more information about the Pfizer Ophthalmics Carl Camras Translational Research Award, visit ARVO’s website.

