Rockville, Md.—The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Foundation congratulates Diana C. Lozano, PhD, who was awarded the 2024 Genentech Career Development Award for Underrepresented Minority (URM) Emerging Vision Scientists. Lozano will receive a two-year grant totaling $100,000 to support research and personnel costs for establishing an independent vision research program.

The Genentech Award provides early-career URM investigators with an opportunity to explore novel and innovative research project ideas. Currently an assistant professor at Oregon Health & Science University's Casey Eye Institute, Lozano is using the Controlled Elevation of IOP (CEI) model to investigate early intraocular pressure (IOP)-related cellular events in the optic nerve head (ONH), the initial site of injury in glaucoma.

"As an early-stage investigator, this award will support the development of my independent research program and help establish my research lab," says Lozano. "Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. Elevated IOP is a primary risk factor for the development and progression of glaucoma, and lowering IOP is currently the only effective treatment. However, many patients continue to lose vision in spite of having IOP within normal range. This highlights the need for new therapeutic interventions that can be added to IOP regulation."

Lozano notes that the CEI model will allow for precise control of the level and duration of IOP elevation, something not feasible with other models of glaucoma. "CEI initiates a cascade of cellular events in the ONH that parallel responses known to occur in models of chronically elevated IOP, providing insights into their potential role in glaucoma. With this award, we will specifically investigate the role that cell division in the ONH plays in pressure-induced optic nerve injury."

Lozano says the award will allow her to continue disseminating her research through ARVO presentations and also collaborating with other investigators. "Together, this award will support my path to independence and will help me achieve my career objectives."

As part of the award, Lozano will be matched with an experienced ARVO mentor outside of her home institution to support her career advancement. In turn, she says the award will allow her to mentor other students, especially those from an underrepresented background.

For more information about the Genentech Career Development Award for Underrepresented Minority Emerging Vision Scientists, visit ARVO’s website.

