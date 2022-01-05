Newswise — Rockville, Md.—The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) congratulates Rajeev H. Muni, MD, the first recipient of the Kreissig Award for Excellence in Retinal Surgery. Established by Ingrid Kreissig, MD, through the ARVO Foundation, the $30,000 award recognizes an investigator who has developed clinical insights into the long-term surgical and functional outcomes after retinal detachment repair.

Muni is a staff vitreoretinal surgeon at St. Michael's Hospital, The Hospital for Sick Children and the Kensington Eye Institute in Toronto, Canada and is vice chair of Clinical Research in the Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Sciences, University of Toronto. He is also director of the University of Toronto/Kensington Health Ophthalmology Cytokine and Imaging Laboratory and is the principal investigator on several clinical trials in this area. With a keen interest in randomized clinical trials in vitreoretinal conditions, he and his team have conducted the PIVOT trial comparing pneumatic retinopexy versus pars plana vitrectomy for rhegmatogenous retinal detachment repair. He has also been instrumental in novel research assessing the integrity of retinal reattachment with various surgical approaches using multimodal imaging and has published extensively on this topic in high-impact journals.

Over the past decade, Muni's group has carried out a number of prospective clinic studies, including randomized trial to assess the visual outcomes of patients after various retinal detachment repair techniques, such as pneumatic retinopexy and vitrectomy. "We have also carried out many studies using the most up to date imaging technologies to assess the 'integrity' of retinal reattachment," says Muni. "In other words, we have been studying how we can reattach the retina while minimizing stretching, folding and disruption of the retina, with the goal of improving visual outcomes for patients. This work has led to the introduction of novel techniques that may allow us to reattach the retina in a better way."

This inaugural award is given in recognition of Kreissig’s own significant contributions to the advancement of retinal detachment surgery and her personal interest in understanding the long-term outcomes of retinal detachment surgery.

“Receiving this award that has been named after Professor Kreissig, a giant in our field who has made many important contributions to the surgical practice and science of retinal detachment repair, is one of the greatest honors for a vitreoretinal surgeon and researcher,” says Muni. “Our work is changing the discussion around the optimal techniques that should be utilized in retinal detachment repair to improve the integrity of retinal reattachment and functional outcomes for patients. This award will provide resources and encouragement for us to continue our work to improve outcomes for patients with retinal detachment.”

