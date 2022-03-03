Newswise — Rockville, Md.—The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) announced today that Robert P. Finger, MD, MIH, PhD, of the University of Bonn, Germany, is the 2022 recipient of the Ludwig Von Sallmann Clinician-Scientist Award.

Supported by an anonymous donor through the ARVO Foundation, the award honors the legacy of Dr. Ludwig von Sallmann, a distinguished international ophthalmologist and ophthalmic investigator whose contributions greatly increased the basic and clinical understanding of vision and ophthalmology. Award recipients are selected from invited speakers of the ARVO Annual Meeting who hold an MD, MD/PhD or equivalent and are age 45 or younger at the time of presentation. The awardee is recognized with a $1,250 honorarium, an inscribed award plus invitations to special events at the Annual Meeting

A clinician-scientist specializing in retinal diseases and uveitis, Finger's research focus is two-fold: (1) Epidemiology and health services research; (2) clinical research. The former includes the running of population-based, clinical and registry cohorts as well as the use of secondary data, such as health claim data; the latter covers both methods development related to clinical trial endpoints and outcomes research, plus the actual implementation of clinical trials. Finger is currently deputy director of the Department of Ophthalmology, University of Bonn. He is also president of the European Eye Epidemiology Consortium, co-lead of the EU-IMI2 MACUSTAR consortium, and principal investigator of the German national uveitis registry and the ophthalmic part of the population based Rhineland Study.

"I am very grateful for the award," says Finger. "The award will further improve my visibility in the field and allow me to advocate not only for my research, but also advance the very important field of ophthalmic epidemiology which tends to be underrepresented in many health and research agendas. This research area is increasingly important if we truly whish to prevent much of the increase in age-related eye disease associated with population aging."

For more information about the Ludwig Von Sallmann Clinician-Scientist Award, visit ARVO’s website.

# # #

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) is the largest eye and vision research organization in the world. Members include approximately 10,000 eye and vision researchers from over 75 countries. ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating and curing its disorders. Learn more at ARVO.org.

Established in 2001, the ARVO Foundation for Eye Research raises funds through partnerships, grants and sponsorships to support ARVO’s world-class education and career development resources for eye and vision researchers of all stages of career and education. Learn more at ARVOFoundation.org.