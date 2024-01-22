Newswise — Rockville, Md.—The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Foundation announced today that Glenn Yiu, MD, PhD, has won the 2024 Carl Camras Translational Research Award.

The $12,000 award is granted annually to young investigators working in areas of translational research. The intent is to recognize early-career researchers who have exhibited excellence in research, and also their fundamental scientific discoveries, concepts and novel technologies which have led to, or have the promise of leading to, clinical application.

A retinal specialist and clinician-scientist, Yiu is currently a professor of ophthalmology at the University of California, Davis. He leads a translational research program studying age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other retinal diseases, with a focus on ocular imaging technologies, gene editing and delivery, and animal models of retinal disease. Yiu reported the first use of CRISPR-based genome editing as a treatment strategy for wet AMD, discovered the use of microneedles for suprachoroidal gene delivery, and pioneered important studies on drusen evolution and other retinal disease models in rhesus monkeys. Yiu also serves as director of tele-ophthalmology at UC Davis, where he has pioneered a teleretinal screening program to expand eye screening among diabetic patients in California.

Supported by the ARVO Foundation, this award honors Dr. Carl Camras, who is highly respected for his work as a glaucoma specialist and a research scientist.

"I am humbled and honored to receive the Carl Camras Translational Research Award," says Yiu. "Dr. Camras embodied the ideals of a clinician-scientist who can leverage his knowledge and compassion as a physician to develop novel therapies as a translational researcher. His breakthrough work in prostaglandin analogues and its impact on glaucoma patients worldwide reminds me of the importance of curiosity, perseverance, and empathy in bringing about new treatments and technologies. This award will inspire me to continue making greater impact on the lives of patients with retinal diseases."

For more information about the Carl Camras Translational Research Award, visit ARVO’s website.

