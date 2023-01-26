Newswise — Rockville, Md.—The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) announced today the 2023 recipients of the Dr. David L. Epstein Award:

Pradeep Y. Ramulu, MD, PhD (mentor) and Jithin Yohannan, MD, MPH

Joshua Stein, MD (mentor) and Lev Prasov, MD, MPH

Since 2016, the Dr. David L. Epstein Award has been given annually to a well-established senior investigator with a documented history of conducting eye and vision research in glaucoma and of mentoring clinician-scientists to independent academic and research careers. The award supports a collaborative project for the mentor and mentee related to glaucoma. The recipients are granted a $100,000 award funded through the ARVO Foundation.

Ramulu is director of the glaucoma division for Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute (Baltimore, Md.) where Yohannan is also an assistant professor of ophthalmology. Their research project—Improving the Enrollment and Implementation of Glaucoma Neuroprotective Trials by Harnessing Deep Learning—will develop and validate an artificial intelligence (AI) model that allows them to select the patients most suitable to enroll in clinical trials of glaucoma therapies. This will reduce the cost and time necessary to complete trials of new glaucoma treatments.

"Funding from the Epstein Award will allow us to hire additional research team members to help with model development and simulation analysis for the proposed aims," says Ramulu. "The data generated by this work will be used for future NIH R-level grant submissions, which will validate the use of AI models in clinical trials."

Stein is the Frederick G.L. Huetwell Professor at the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, Mich.). Prasov is an assistant professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences as well as human genetics, also at the University of Michigan. Their project—Using Big Data and Familial Studies to Define Novel Glaucoma Genes—will analyze large sets of U.S. patient data to identify glaucoma case-patients with overlapping clinical features. They will test whether these patients have genetic predispositions similar to previously identified patients from large families with early onset and severe forms of glaucoma. Their work seeks to uncover new genes and molecular pathways involved in the development of glaucoma and may lead to novel therapies to treat the most severe and blinding forms of glaucoma.

"I had the tremendously good fortune of receiving invaluable mentorship from Dr. Epstein [who], through his inquisitiveness and passion for scientific discovery, and his steadfast support of early clinician-scientists, made an indelible mark on the field of glaucoma," says Stein. "This proposed research may allow us to identify persons at increased genetic risk for glaucoma and may ultimately lead to prophylactic and other treatments for some of the most intractable forms of this potentially blinding disease."

The award was created by Epstein's family with the intention of furthering his long-standing determination and interest in solving the complex issues of glaucoma through well-conceived and executed scientific research focused on finding the causes and new treatments for the disease. For more information about the Dr. David L. Epstein Award, visit ARVO’s website.

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) is the largest eye and vision research organization in the world. Members include approximately 10,000 eye and vision researchers from over 75 countries. ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating and curing its disorders. Learn more at ARVO.org.

Established in 2001, the ARVO Foundation for Eye Research raises funds through partnerships, grants and sponsorships to support ARVO’s world-class education and career development resources for eye and vision researchers of all stages of career and education. Learn more at ARVOFoundation.org.

