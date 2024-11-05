Newswise — As millions of Americans cast their votes today, there are many questions about the administration of the election, voting rights, and claims of voter fraud that are likely to come up. For reporters working on stories related to election administration and processes, the following experts are available to provide commentary and analysis:

Joseph Anthony, Assistant Professor of Political Science, SUNY Cortland

Email: [email protected]

Anthony studies elections and election administration, as well as political parties and organizations in the United States. Broadly speaking, Dr. Anthony studies the systems that structure U.S. political participation and the institutions that incentivize and mobilize this participation. He also co-edited a recently published book titled Lessons Learned from the 2020 Election: Hindsight is 2020, which examines how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the administration of U.S. elections.

Christina Barsky, Associate Professor and Director of the Master of Public Administration program, University of Vermont

Email: [email protected]

Barsky specializes in election administration and election science. As a "prac-ademic," she uniquely bridges theory and practice in public administration, focusing on the critical intersection of elections, democracy, and public service. Barsky's research explores the dynamics of citizen-state interactions in the electoral process, investigating poll workers; election processes; and election law, administration, and reform.

Barry Burden, Professor of Political Science & Director of the Elections Research Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Email: [email protected]

Burden's research and teaching focus on U.S. elections, public opinion, representation, and the U.S. Congress. His recent research has centered on aspects of election administration and voter participation. He is the author of Personal Roots of Representation, co-editor of The Measure of American Elections, co-author of Why Americans Split Their Tickets, and editor of Uncertainty in American Politics.

Henry (Chip) Carey, Associate Professor of Political Science, Georgia State University

Email: [email protected]

Carey is a comparative political scientist who has specialized in transitional elections in nascent democracies during the 1990s and more recently in hybrid regimes under democratic erosion. He has expertise in election administration and has monitored elections as part of international NGOs and organizations, and in the past decade he has been a board member of Democracy Counts, an NGO focused on monitoring elections, primarily in the US, but also abroad.

Joshua Douglas, Acting Associate Dean for Research, the Ashland, Inc.-Spears Distinguished Research Professor of Law, and a University Research Professor at the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law

Email: [email protected]

Douglas researches election law and voting rights, civil procedure, constitutional law, and judicial decision making. He is the author of Vote for US: How to Take Back our Elections and Change the Future of Voting, a popular press book that provides hope and inspiration for a positive path forward on voting rights. His latest book is The Court v. The Voters: The Troubling Story of How the Supreme Court Has Undermined Voting Rights.

Paul Gronke, Professor of Political Science, Reed College

Email: [email protected]

Gronke studies American politics, specializing in convenience and early voting, election administration, public opinion, and elections. Gronke serves as Director of the Elections & Voting Information Center (EVIC), an election science research center that he founded two decades ago. Under Gronke's leadership, EVIC has become a national center of excellence for policy research and publicly engaged scholarship into election administration, election reform, and electoral integrity.

David Kimball, Professor and Chair of the Political Science department, University of Missouri-St. Louis

Email: [email protected]

Kimball's election research examines election administration and the impact of election laws and institutions on voters. He has worked with the Brennan Center for Justice on a series of reports promoting better designed ballots and other election materials. He has served as an expert witness in several court cases involving voting rights.

Thad Kousser, Professor of Political Science and Co-Director of the Yankelovich Center at UC San Diego

Email: [email protected]

Kousser studies American state and national politics. Since 2022, he has been leading a team of scholars who are conducting research on trust in elections, working in partnership with state and local election officials around the nation.

Thessalia Merivaki, Associate Teaching Professor, McCourt School of Public Policy, and Associate Research Professor, Massive Data Institute, Georgetown University

Email: thessalia.merivaki@georgetown. edu

Merivaki's research focuses on the intersection of election science, voter behavior and political communication to understand how accurate – and -false- information flows in the election information ecosystem and how trust-building communication campaigns can help build trust in the integrity of elections. She is co-director of the Election Officials Communications Tracker, a massive data collection and analysis initiative that tracks all state and local election officials’ communication efforts on social media

Mark Rush, Waxberg Prof. of Politics and Law, Washington and Lee University

Email: [email protected]

Rush's research focuses on democracy; voting rights; and constitutional law around the world. Overarching themes in Rush's work address how globalization; modernization; and technological change force us to reconsider how we think about: democracy; fair elections; representation; human rights; the interaction between science and law; and liberal education and liberal democracy.

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, Brennan Center Fellow and Professor of Law at Stetson University

Email: [email protected]

Torres-Spelliscy was counsel in the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law and an associate at Arnold & Porter. She is a graduate of Harvard and Columbia Law. She has testified before Congress as an expert on campaign finance, election law and constitutional law and has helped draft Supreme Court briefs.