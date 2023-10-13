Newswise — As accounts from Israel come out from this weekend’s attack by Hamas terrorists, along with reports from Gaza, Americans can only sit and watch with worry. Whether people have loved ones in the Middle East or not, Americans are dealing with coping with horrific images of innocent people murdered, including young children and even babies. The Israeli Prime Minister’s office released disturbing images of babies brutally murdered and badly burned. In Gaza there are reports hospitals could soon lose power and there is no place for innocent Palestinians to escape as the war escalates, meaning there is likely to be more disturbing news in the coming days.

The images and stories are heart-wrenching and can be extremely difficult to cope with, whether or not people have ties to the region where the horror is unfolding. Coupled with being thousands of miles away, many people may experience feelings of helplessness and fear about the state of the world, as well as trauma over the images and details about the brutal acts that took place. Other violence including domestic shootings and the war in Ukraine can all have a compounding effect. Such events, mental health experts say, can trigger anxiety and depression, both in children and adults.

While it is important to know what is going on in the world, often people find it difficult to look away. Dr. Gary Small, chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center, said it’s important that people ration their exposure to disturbing images and news, given the impact they can have on mental health. “We live every day in a denial of the horrors out there in the world,” said Dr. Small, adding that catastrophic events, such as the massacres and kidnappings in Israel and the September 11 terror attacks, forcibly put the very worst of human behavior before our eyes.

Dr. Small recommends balancing staying up to date with news with activities that are calming, such as watching a light television show, spending time with loved ones or reading a book that is engaging in a positive way. “It’s important to be informed,” Dr. Small said, “but don’t stress yourself out.”

Social media over saturation is also something to be cautious with. There are many graphic images and stories being shared on social media. Such brutal events as the attacks in the Middle East can also lead to “social contagion,” where information and images are amplified and a collective stress emerges, Dr. Small explains. Taking breaks from social media can be important, especially if you find yourself watching horrific images repeatedly.

The news out of Israel and Gaza is also affecting our children, who are either picking up on the anxiety of the adults around them, or hearing about the atrocities themselves. "The situation in Israel and Gaza is tragic," said Dr. Stacy Doumas, Chief of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. "It's okay to let children know innocent people have been impacted. Parents should help children avoid disturbing news and images, while providing them with age-appropriate information. Let them know that war is complicated and information online is not always accurate. Address their fears so they feel safe and supported."

Child psychiatrists say parents should listen and make themselves available to talk. Parents should feel confident initiating conversations about the the violence. Don’t assume your child doesn’t know about it just because they haven’t brought it up to you. It is important for parents to work through their own feelings before talking to their children.

Give kids age appropriate and basic info about war and talk about safety, keeping in mind the child’s individual sensitivity level. Pre-schoolers need limited details of the violence. Elementary age children can handle a few more details. Middle School age children will start to differentiate their own thoughts from those of their parents. High schoolers are old enough to understand the horrific consequences of war.

For children, emphasize the ways people are helping. Mentioning that humanitarian workers, volunteers, and people from our government and other governments around the world are working on the situation will make kids feel safer and help put those who cause harm into perspective. A lot of children want to help and it is great to encourage them and provide ways for them to do so in an age appropriate way.

Monitor media exposure for both adults and children. Turn the TV off or change the channel when children are in the room to avoid distressing footage. Ask teens about what they’ve seen on social media and how they feel about it. Consider watching or reading coverage of the war with your teen, which can help with discussion about reliable news and misinformation.

Hackensack Meridian Health psychiatrists and child psychiatrists are available to discuss coping strategies for the news out of Israel and the Middle East for both adults and children.