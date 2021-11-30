Newswise — The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is saddened to announce today that its Business Events Strategy Executive, Chris Wehking, passed away on Sunday, November 28 following a long battle with cancer.

“Chris was well known throughout ASA and the events industry for his leadership, professionalism, warmth, and friendship, said Paul Pomerantz, ASA CEO. “He started at ASA in 2010 and in his years with us transformed our meetings to be among the best in medicine. During his tenure, Chris also provided leadership to membership, industry relations and business development. He excelled at building relationships and was known for strengthening bonds with ASA’s state societies, sub-specialty organizations, and foundations as well as our sister societies internationally.”

Wehking was a leader in his profession, having served as the Professional Convention Management Association’s (PCMA) Chairman of the Board in 2014 and the recipient of the 2019 PCMA Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Chris understood the unique power of meetings to bring people together, to share knowledge, to create memorable experiences, to build enduring relationships, and to energize organizations,” said Pomerantz. “He was a mentor to young professionals and colleagues, inspiring so many of us to see the magic in what he did.”

Before joining the medical specialty society events sector as director of meetings and exhibits at the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), Wehking worked for the American Hardware Manufacturers Association, where he served as director of meetings and expositions from 1990-2005. He spent five years at ASPS before joining ASA.

Wehking is survived by his wife Shirley, and his daughters Lindsey and Madeline.