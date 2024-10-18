Newswise — MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2024 – The Acoustical Society of America is hosting a virtual meeting Nov. 18-22. Journalists are invited to virtually attend press conferences on Monday, Nov. 18 and attend technical sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

This scientific conference brings together interdisciplinary groups of acoustics professionals, spanning many fields, including physics, medicine, and music, to discuss the latest advancements. From dinosaurs to pipe organs, the virtual conference will cover a wide range of topics. Experts will present recent work on important research including Alzheimer’s disease detection, generating electricity from waste heat, a discussion about windfarms and wildlife, and much more. Conference highlights can be found on social media by searching the #ASA187 hashtag.

——————— SAMPLING OF INTERESTING SESSIONS ——————–

1pPP8 - Towards the Detection of Alzheimer’s Disease through Eye Movement Changes using a Hearable

2aEA5 - Numerical Investigations on a Portable Outdoor Waste Heat-driven Standing-wave Thermoacoustic Engine

2aMU5 - Sympathetic Resonance of the Pipe Organ and its Effects on Concert Hall Acoustics

3aAO1- Bio-Duck and Bio-Goose: Mysterious Sounds from the Southern Oceans

3pAB4 - Are Offshore Windfarms Killing Whales?

3pSA7- Acoustic Characteristics of Parasaurolophus Crest: Experimental Results from a Physical Model

3pSP3 - Enunciation – an Important Factor in Speech-to-Text Medical Transcription Systems

———————– MORE MEETING INFORMATION ———————–

​Main Meeting Website: https://acousticalsociety.org/asa-virtual-fall-2024/

Technical Program: https://eppro01.ativ.me/src/EventPilot/php/express/web/planner.php?id=ASAFALL24

In the coming weeks, ASA’s Press Room will be updated with newsworthy stories and the press conference schedule at https://acoustics.org/asa-press-room/.

LAY LANGUAGE PAPERS

ASA will also share dozens of lay language papers about topics covered at the conference. Lay language papers are summaries (300-500 words) of presentations written by scientists for a general audience. They will be accompanied by photos, audio, and video. Learn more at https://acoustics.org/lay-language-papers/.

