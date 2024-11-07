Newswise — MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2024 – The Acoustical Society of America will host two virtual press conferences Monday, Nov. 18. ASA’s 187th meeting will be held online, and reporters are invited to join technical sessions Nov. 19-21.

Press conference topics will focus on a wide range of newsworthy sessions from the upcoming virtual meeting. Featured sessions include using acoustics to preserve precious frescoes, the effect of pipe organs on concert halls, and a discussion about mysterious whale deaths near the Jersey Shore.

Press releases for a selection of topics will be shared under embargo the week of Nov. 11 and conference highlights can be found on social media by searching the #ASA187 hashtag.

To register for virtual press conferences or sessions, email [email protected]. Video recordings of the press conference sessions will be available upon request.

ASA187 Press Conference Schedule – Monday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. ET Learn more about all meeting sessions via ASA's meeting page and the technical program. (topics/times subject to change)

Monday, Nov. 18, 11:00 a.m. ET

The Unsolved Mystery Sounds of the Southern Ocean – Ross Chapman, University of Victoria. Session 3aAO1: Bio-Duck and Bio-Goose: Mysterious Sounds from the Southern Oceans, Thursday, Nov. 21, 10:05 a.m. ET

– Ross Chapman, University of Victoria. Session 3aAO1: Bio-Duck and Bio-Goose: Mysterious Sounds from the Southern Oceans, Thursday, Nov. 21, 10:05 a.m. ET Exploring the Impact of Offshore Wind on Whale Deaths – Michael Stocker, Ocean Conservation Research. Session 3pAB3: Are offshore windfarms killing whales? Thursday, Nov. 21, 3:29 p.m. ET

– Michael Stocker, Ocean Conservation Research. Session 3pAB3: Are offshore windfarms killing whales? Thursday, Nov. 21, 3:29 p.m. ET From Traditional to Technological: Advancements in Fresco Conservation – Nicholas Gangemi, The Catholic University of America. Session 3aPA5: Knock-Knock, Who’s there? Fresco, Thursday, Nov. 21, 11:25 a.m. ET

– Nicholas Gangemi, The Catholic University of America. Session 3aPA5: Knock-Knock, Who’s there? Fresco, Thursday, Nov. 21, 11:25 a.m. ET Hear This! Transforming Healthcare with Speech-to-Text Technology – Bozena Kostek, Gdańsk University of Technology. Session 3pSP3: Enunciation – an important factor in speech-to-text medical transcription systems, Thursday, Nov. 21, 3:25 p.m. ET

Monday, Nov. 18, 3:30 p.m. ET

Listening for Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease – Miriam Boutros, École de technologie supérieure. Session 1pPP8: Towards the Detection of Alzheimer’s Disease through Eye Movement Changes using a Hearable, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 4:15 p.m. ET

– Miriam Boutros, École de technologie supérieure. Session 1pPP8: Towards the Detection of Alzheimer’s Disease through Eye Movement Changes using a Hearable, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 4:15 p.m. ET Tapping Excess Heat from a Camp Stove for Charging Power – Lixian Guo, University of Canterbury. Session 2aEA5: Numerical Investigations on a Portable Outdoor Waste Heat-driven Standing-wave Thermoacoustic Engine, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 10:40 a.m. ET

– Lixian Guo, University of Canterbury. Session 2aEA5: Numerical Investigations on a Portable Outdoor Waste Heat-driven Standing-wave Thermoacoustic Engine, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 10:40 a.m. ET The Parasaurolophus’ Pipes: Modeling the Dinosaur’s Crest to Study its Sound – Hongjun Lin, New York University. Session 3pSA7: Acoustic Characteristics of Parasaurolophus Crest: Experimental Results from a Physical Model, Thursday, Nov. 21, 4:30 p.m. ET

– Hongjun Lin, New York University. Session 3pSA7: Acoustic Characteristics of Parasaurolophus Crest: Experimental Results from a Physical Model, Thursday, Nov. 21, 4:30 p.m. ET Do Pipe Organs Create an Auto-tune Effect? – Ashley Snow, University of Washington. Session 2aMU5: Sympathetic resonance of the pipe organ and its effects on concert hall acoustics, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11:00 a.m. ET

Main Meeting Website: https://acousticalsociety.org/asa-virtual-fall-2024/

Technical Program: https://eppro01.ativ.me/src/EventPilot/php/express/web/planner.php?id=ASAFALL24

In the coming weeks, ASA's Press Room will be updated with newsworthy stories and the press conference schedule at https://acoustics.org/asa-press-room/.

ASA will also share dozens of lay language papers about topics covered at the conference. Lay language papers are summaries (300-500 words) of presentations written by scientists for a general audience.

ASA will grant free registration to credentialed and professional freelance journalists. If you are a reporter and would like to attend the virtual meeting and/or press conferences, contact AIP Media Services at [email protected]. For urgent requests, AIP staff can also help with setting up interviews and obtaining images, sound clips, or background information.

The Acoustical Society of America is the premier international scientific society in acoustics devoted to the science and technology of sound. Its 7,000 members worldwide represent a broad spectrum of the study of acoustics. ASA publications include The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America (the world’s leading journal on acoustics), JASA Express Letters, Proceedings of Meetings on Acoustics, Acoustics Today magazine, books, and standards on acoustics. The society also holds two major scientific meetings each year. See https://acousticalsociety.org/.

