Newswise — DENVER, May 13, 2022 – Press conferences at the 182nd Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America will be held Tuesday, May 24, at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in Plaza Court 2. Media availabilities will focus on wide range of newsworthy sessions at the upcoming meeting from how racialized identities impact speech perception to the first sounds recorded from the Perseverance rover on Mars.

To register for in-person attendance, email [email protected]. To watch the livestream virtually, please visit our registration page. Video recordings of the press conference sessions will be available by May 25 upon request.

ASA Press Conference Schedule – Tuesday, May 24 (topics/times subject to change)

11:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. MT

Acoustic Sensors Pinpoint Shooters in Urban Setting – Luisa Still, Fraunhofer FKIE Session 1aPAa6 – Prediction of shooter localization accuracy in an urban environment, Monday, May 23 at 10:45 a.m. MT

Ultrasound-Assisted Laser Technique Vaporizes Artery Plaque – Rohit Singh, Kansas University Session 2pBAa7 – A novel ultrasound-assisted laser technique to remove atherosclerotic plaques, Tuesday, May 24 at 3:05 p.m. MT

Snap, Crackle, Pop: Healthy Coral Reefs Brimming with Noise – Lauren A. Freeman, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Newport Session 3aAO4 – Coral reef & temperate coastal soundscape features evident in directional and omnidirectional passive acoustic time series, Wednesday, May 25 at 9:35 a.m. MT

– Rohit Singh, Kansas University – A novel ultrasound-assisted laser technique to remove atherosclerotic plaques, Tuesday, May 24 at 3:05 p.m. MT Snap, Crackle, Pop: Healthy Coral Reefs Brimming with Noise – Lauren A. Freeman, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Newport Session 3aAO4 – Coral reef & temperate coastal soundscape features evident in directional and omnidirectional passive acoustic time series, Wednesday, May 25 at 9:35 a.m. MT

1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT

Making Racetrack Noise Bearable with Physics – Bonnie Schnitta, SoundSense, LLC Session 1aAA1 – Actions and mathematical modeling that will bring noise levels from a racetrack or raceway to a level the community will accept, Monday, May 23 at 9:05 a.m. MT

– Bonnie Schnitta, SoundSense, LLC – Actions and mathematical modeling that will bring noise levels from a racetrack or raceway to a level the community will accept, Monday, May 23 at 9:05 a.m. MT Explosions Help Probe Elusive Atmospheric Waves – Stephen Arrowsmith, Southern Methodist University Session 3aPA4 – The use of infrasound from repeating explosion sequences in Oklahoma to probe the atmosphere, Wednesday, May 25 at 8:55 a.m. MT

– Stephen Arrowsmith, Southern Methodist University – The use of infrasound from repeating explosion sequences in Oklahoma to probe the atmosphere, Wednesday, May 25 at 8:55 a.m. MT On Mars, NASA's Perseverance Rover's Playlist Like No Other – Baptiste Chide, Los Alamos National Lab Session 3pPA4 – Mars soundscape: Review of the first sounds recorded by the Perseverance microphones, Wednesday, May 25 at 1:45 p.m. MT

– Baptiste Chide, Los Alamos National Lab – Mars soundscape: Review of the first sounds recorded by the Perseverance microphones, Wednesday, May 25 at 1:45 p.m. MT Offshore Wind Farms Could Disturb Marine Mammal Behavior – Frank Thomsen, DHI Group Session 4pAB5 – Operational underwater sound from future offshore wind turbines can affect the behavior of marine mammals., Thursday, May 26 at 2:25 p.m. MT

3 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. MT

Sidekick Microbubbles Carry Anti-Cancer Drugs, Damage Tumor Vessels – Naomi Matsuura, University of Toronto Session 2aBAb2 – Ultrasound-stimulated, drug-loaded bubbles for cancer therapy, Tuesday, May 24 at 9:30 a.m. MT

– Naomi Matsuura, University of Toronto – Ultrasound-stimulated, drug-loaded bubbles for cancer therapy, Tuesday, May 24 at 9:30 a.m. MT Diverse Social Networks Reduce Accent Judgments – Ethan Kutlu, University of Iowa Session 2aSC4 – Perception in context: How racialized identities impact speech perception, Tuesday, May 24 at 10:15 a.m. MT

– Ethan Kutlu, University of Iowa – Perception in context: How racialized identities impact speech perception, Tuesday, May 24 at 10:15 a.m. MT Listening Can Be Exhausting for Older Cochlear Implant Users – Kristina DeRoy Milvae, University of Maryland Session 2aPP5 – Aging effects on listening effort in cochlear-implant users., Tuesday, May 24 at 10:50 a.m. MT

– Kristina DeRoy Milvae, University of Maryland – Aging effects on listening effort in cochlear-implant users., Tuesday, May 24 at 10:50 a.m. MT Turning Hearing Aids into Noise-Canceling Devices – Ryan M. Corey, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Session 3aPPb8 – Turn the music down! Repurposing assistive listening broadcast systems to remove nuisance sounds, Wednesday, May 25 at 11:45 a.m. MT

