Newswise — The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology today announced its 2024 class of fellows. The honorific program recognizes scientists who have made outstanding contributions to the field through their research, teaching, mentoring or other forms of service.

Edward Eisenstein, an associate professor of bioengineering at the University of Maryland and ASBMB Membership Committee chair, and Judith Bond, an adjunct professor of biochemistry and biophysics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and chair of the ASBMB Fellows Program Subcommittee, wrote in a joint statement: “The 17 ASBMB fellows in the 2024 class have shown immense commitment to ASBMB and represent an outstanding group of scientists ... It is an honor to have these individuals represent ASBMB, and we look forward to their continued contributions as role models and mentors to current and future members of the biochemistry and molecular biology community.”

The society will recognize the 17 new fellows at its annual meeting, Discover BMB, in March in San Antonio. The presentation will be part of the society's presidential address on Saturday, March 23.

The fellows are:

Toni M. Antalis, University of Maryland School of Medicine

David A. Bernlohr, University of Minnesota

Joan W. Conaway, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Kathleen Cornely, Providence College

Martha S. Cyert, Stanford University

Nicholas O. Davidson, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

Matthew S. Gentry, University of Florida College of Medicine

Marina K. Holz, New York Medical College

Mary O. Huff, Bellarmine University

Peter J. Kennelly, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Bettie Sue Masters, Duke University Medical Center

Richard C. Page, Miami University

Jennifer Roecklein–Canfield, Simmons University

Christopher E. Rohlman, Albion College

Walter A. Shaw, Avanti Polar Lipids Inc.

John T. Tansey, Otterbein University

Brian W. Wattenberg, Virginia Commonwealth University

