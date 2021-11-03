Newswise — The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) welcomes Rebecca Alvania as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 3, 2022. Alvania comes to ASCB from the American Society for Microbiology, where she served as the Assistant Director of Journals.

From 2015 to 2019, Alvania served as the Executive Editor of the Journal of Cell Biology and Director of Editorial Development at Rockefeller University Press (RUP). Prior to her time at RUP, she spent five years as an editor with Cell Press, working at Neuron and Trends in Cell Biology.

“It is a privilege to join the ASCB as Chief Executive Officer,” Alvania said. “I have dedicated my career to advancing science and supporting a diverse and inclusive scientific community. I am honored to contribute to ASCB’s mission to promote and advance cell biological research and serve the cell biology community.”

Alvania began her career working in media communications at the National Academy of Sciences. She holds a PhD in neuroscience from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, an MPH in global health from Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, as well as a master’s degree in science writing from the Johns Hopkins University.

“I am thrilled Rebecca will be joining the ASCB as our CEO,” said Ruth Lehmann, 2021 ASCB President, Director of the Whitehead Institute, and Professor of Biology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “She is a cell biologist not only by training but at heart. Her experience and vision for ASCB beautifully align with our research and educational goals as an inclusive community of biologists studying the fundamental unit of life—the cell.”

ASCB President-Elect Martin Chalfie of Columbia University also expressed his enthusiasm for Alvania.

“I am excited and delighted to have Rebecca join ASCB as its new Chief Executive Officer,” Chalfie said. “She brings a deep knowledge of cell biology and an intense dedication to improving inclusivity and diversity in STEM. She has thought deeply about the issues and concerns that the Society deems most important. She will be a wonderful leader.”

Alvania follows former CEO Erika Shugart who departed ASCB on March 5, 2021, and Thea Clarke and Kevin Wilson, who acted as Interim Co-CEOs.