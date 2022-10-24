Newswise — The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is pleased to announce that it has begun a partnership with Multiview, the largest digital publisher and marketing provider for associations, to enhance the content and reach of Pathways, ASCB’s email newsbrief.

As this partnership develops, Multiview will work with ASCB staff on curating newsbrief content and will be responsible for ad sales for Pathways. In making the announcement, ASCB CEO Rebecca Alvania said, “Pathways offers ASCB members up-to-date information on the work of the society and the activities of the cell biology community.” Alvania continued, “This new partnership with Multiview allows us to expand the scope and increase the frequency of Pathways. This is central to keeping our members informed on society activity and industry news.”

The Pathways newsbrief goes out biweekly to members. In addition to producing and distributing Pathways, Multiview also will offer year-round digital advertising opportunities on the ASCB website.

The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) was founded in 1960 to bring the varied facets of cell biology together. The Society's purpose is to promote and develop the field of cell biology. ASCB’s mission is to: advance scientific discovery, advocate for sound research policies, improve education, promote professional development, and increase diversity in the scientific workforce. Its objectives are achieved through the scholarly dissemination of research at its Annual Meeting and in its publications. See more at www.ascb.org.

Multiview partners with over 1,200 associations annually to help them reach their strategic goals through digital marketing and communications. Contact them at www.multiview.com.