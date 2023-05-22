Newswise — Physicians and scientists from the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center will discuss the latest research and clinical trial results on combination therapies for breast cancer, a potential new treatment for patients with recurrent glioma, and advances in PSMA PET guided radiotherapy for patients with prostate cancer, among other topics, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting.
At this year’s scientific forum, Dr. Dennis Slamon, chair of hematology-oncology and director of clinical and translational research at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, will present findings from the NATALEE clinical trial (abstract LBA500), which looks at adding ribociclib, a targeted therapy drug, to standard hormone therapy as adjuvant treatment for patients with early hormone-receptor positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The results will be highlighted during the oral presentation on June 2 at 2:45pm CT in Hall D1.
Dr. Timothy Cloughesy, professor of neuro-oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, is the senior author of abstract LBA1, which highlights INDIGO clinical trial results, a global, randomized double-blinded, phase 3 study of vorasidenib verse placebo in patients with residual or recurrent grade 2 glioma with an IDH1/2 mutation. The findings will be presented during the plenary session on June 4 at 1PM CT in Hall B1.
"In this time of remarkable and rapid advancement in cancer medicine, the data and experiences presented during these sessions at ASCO offer important insights into emerging areas of study, and allow a critical open forum for participation with a wide range of top experts,” said Dr. Michael Teitell, director of the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Highlights of noteworthy presentations at ASCO 2023 that feature contributions from UCLA researchers include (all times are listed in CDT):
BREAST CANCER
Oral Abstract Session
Phase III NATALEE trial of ribociclib + endocrine therapy as adjuvant treatment in patients with HR+/HER2− early breast cancer.
Abstract: LBA500
Presenter: Dennis Slamon, MD, PhD
Date: June 2 at 2:45PM
Location: Hall D1
Poster Session
A phase 3 study of gedatolisib plus fulvestrant with and without palbociclib in patients with HR+/ HER2- advanced breast cancer previously treated with a CDK4/6 inhibitor plus a nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor (VIKTORIA-1).
Abstract: TPS1118 | Poster Bd #: 335b
Presenter: Sara A. Hurvitz, MD, FACP
Date: June 4 from 8 to 11AM.
Location: Hall A
Poster Session
UCLA B-13: A phase 1b trial evaluating the safety of ribociclib, tucatinib, and trastuzumab in patients with metastatic, HER2+ breast cancer and a multicenter, randomized, open-label, phase 2 study of preoperative treatment with ribociclib, trastuzumab, tucatinib, with or without fulvestrant versus docetaxel, carboplatin, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab in HR+/HR-, HER2+ breast cancer.
Abstract: TPS1116 | Poster Bd #: 334b
Presenter: Nicholas Patrick McAndrew, MD, MSCE
Date: June 4 from 8 to 11AM.
Location: Hall A
Poster Session
A phase 1, first-in-human, open label, escalation and expansion study of ORM-5029, a highly potent GSPT1 degrader targeting HER2, in patients with HER2-expressing advanced solid tumors.
Abstract: TPS1114 | Poster Bd #: 333b
Presenter: Sara A. Hurvitz MD, FACP
Date: June 4 from 8 to 11AM.
Location: Hall A
BRAIN TUMORS
Plenary Session
INDIGO: A global, randomized, double-blinded, phase 3 study of vorasidenib versus placebo in patients with residual or recurrent grade 2 glioma with an IDH1/2 mutation.
Abstract: LBA1
Senior Author: Timothy Cloughesy, MD
Date: June 4 at 1PM
Location: Hall B1.
Poster Session
Depth of radiographic response (DpR) and time to tumor regrowth (TTG) to predict overall survival following anti-VEGF therapy in recurrent glioblastoma.
Abstract: 2063 | Poster Bd #: 420
Presenter: Benjamin M. Ellingson, PhD
Date: June 3 from 1:15 to 4:15PM
Location: Hall A
PROSTATE CANCER
Poster Session
Early findings from the GARUDA trial: The impact of a genetic signature of late radiation toxicity on prostate cancer treatment decision making.
Abstract: 5089 | Poster Bd #: 183
Presenter: Joanne B. Weidhaas, MD, PhD
Date: June 3 from 8 to 11AM
Location: Hall A
Poster Discussion Session
PSMA PET guided salvage radiotherapy among patients with prostate cancer in the post-prostatectomy setting: A single center post-hoc analysis.
Abstract: 5009 | Poster Bd #: 103
Presenter: Jeremie Calais, MD, MSc
Date: June 3 from 1:15 to 2:45PM
Location: E450
Poster Session
PSMA PET findings in an “EMBARK-like” cohort of patients with high-risk non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer: A single center post-hoc retrospective analysis.
Abstract: 5091 | Poster Bd #: 185
Presenter: Wesley Robert Armstrong, BS
Date: June 3 from 8 to 11AM
Location: Hall A
Poster Session
Genomic alterations and self-reported Agent Orange exposure in United States veterans with metastatic prostate cancer.
Abstract: 5068 | Poster Bd #: 162
Presenter: JJ Haijing Zhang, MD
Date: June 3 from 8 to 11AM
Location: Hall A
Poster Discussion Session
Do bone scans over-stage disease compared to PSMA PET? An international multicenter retrospective study with blinded independent readers.
Abstract: 5011 | Poster Bd #: 105
Presenter: Wolfgang Peter Fendler, MD
Date: June 3 from 1:15 to 2:45PM
Location: E40
BLOOD CANCERS
Poster Session
UCHMC 1812: A phase 1b trial of CPX-351 plus gemtuzumab ozogamicin for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
Abstract: 7024 | Poster Bd #: 154
Presenter: Sunmin Park, MD, PhD
Date: June 5 from 8 to 11AM
Location: Hall A
COLORECTAL CANCER
Poster Session
STELLAR-303: A phase 3 study of XL092 in combination with atezolizumab versus regorafenib in patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer.
Abstract: TPS3630 | Poster Bd #: 327a
Presenter: J. Randolph Hecht, MD
Date: June 5 from 8 to 11AM
Location: Hall A
KIDNEY CANCER
Poster Session
Zr-DFO-girentuximab for PET/CT imaging of clear cell renal cell carcinoma: Results from phase 3 ZIRCON study.
Abstract: 4554 | Poster Bd #: 46
Presenter: Brian M. Shuch, MD
Date: June 3 from 8 to 11AM
Location: Hall A
OVARIAN CANCER
Poster Session
Initial results of dose finding in a first-in-human phase 1 study of a novel Claudin 6 (CLDN6) targeted antibody drug conjugate (ADC) TORL-1-23 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
Abstract: 3082 | Poster Bd #: 280
Presenter: Gottfried E. Konecny, MD
Date: June 3 from 8 to 11AM
Location: Hall A
MEDIA CONTACTRegister for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS
American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting