Newswise — Physicians and scientists from the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center will discuss the latest research and clinical trial results on combination therapies for breast cancer, a potential new treatment for patients with recurrent glioma, and advances in PSMA PET guided radiotherapy for patients with prostate cancer, among other topics, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting.

At this year’s scientific forum, Dr. Dennis Slamon, chair of hematology-oncology and director of clinical and translational research at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, will present findings from the NATALEE clinical trial (abstract LBA500), which looks at adding ribociclib, a targeted therapy drug, to standard hormone therapy as adjuvant treatment for patients with early hormone-receptor positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The results will be highlighted during the oral presentation on June 2 at 2:45pm CT in Hall D1.

Dr. Timothy Cloughesy, professor of neuro-oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, is the senior author of abstract LBA1, which highlights INDIGO clinical trial results, a global, randomized double-blinded, phase 3 study of vorasidenib verse placebo in patients with residual or recurrent grade 2 glioma with an IDH1/2 mutation. The findings will be presented during the plenary session on June 4 at 1PM CT in Hall B1.

"In this time of remarkable and rapid advancement in cancer medicine, the data and experiences presented during these sessions at ASCO offer important insights into emerging areas of study, and allow a critical open forum for participation with a wide range of top experts,” said Dr. Michael Teitell, director of the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Highlights of noteworthy presentations at ASCO 2023 that feature contributions from UCLA researchers include (all times are listed in CDT):

BREAST CANCER

Oral Abstract Session

Phase III NATALEE trial of ribociclib + endocrine therapy as adjuvant treatment in patients with HR+/HER2− early breast cancer.

Abstract: LBA500

Presenter: Dennis Slamon, MD, PhD

Date: June 2 at 2:45PM

Location: Hall D1

Poster Session

A phase 3 study of gedatolisib plus fulvestrant with and without palbociclib in patients with HR+/ HER2- advanced breast cancer previously treated with a CDK4/6 inhibitor plus a nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor (VIKTORIA-1).

Abstract: TPS1118 | Poster Bd #: 335b

Presenter: Sara A. Hurvitz, MD, FACP

Date: June 4 from 8 to 11AM.

Location: Hall A

Poster Session

UCLA B-13: A phase 1b trial evaluating the safety of ribociclib, tucatinib, and trastuzumab in patients with metastatic, HER2+ breast cancer and a multicenter, randomized, open-label, phase 2 study of preoperative treatment with ribociclib, trastuzumab, tucatinib, with or without fulvestrant versus docetaxel, carboplatin, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab in HR+/HR-, HER2+ breast cancer.

Abstract: TPS1116 | Poster Bd #: 334b

Presenter: Nicholas Patrick McAndrew, MD, MSCE

Date: June 4 from 8 to 11AM.

Location: Hall A

Poster Session

A phase 1, first-in-human, open label, escalation and expansion study of ORM-5029, a highly potent GSPT1 degrader targeting HER2, in patients with HER2-expressing advanced solid tumors.

Abstract: TPS1114 | Poster Bd #: 333b

Presenter: Sara A. Hurvitz MD, FACP

Date: June 4 from 8 to 11AM.

Location: Hall A

BRAIN TUMORS

Plenary Session

INDIGO: A global, randomized, double-blinded, phase 3 study of vorasidenib versus placebo in patients with residual or recurrent grade 2 glioma with an IDH1/2 mutation.

Abstract: LBA1

Senior Author: Timothy Cloughesy, MD

Date: June 4 at 1PM

Location: Hall B1.

Poster Session

Depth of radiographic response (DpR) and time to tumor regrowth (TTG) to predict overall survival following anti-VEGF therapy in recurrent glioblastoma.

Abstract: 2063 | Poster Bd #: 420

Presenter: Benjamin M. Ellingson, PhD

Date: June 3 from 1:15 to 4:15PM

Location: Hall A

PROSTATE CANCER

Poster Session

Early findings from the GARUDA trial: The impact of a genetic signature of late radiation toxicity on prostate cancer treatment decision making.

Abstract: 5089 | Poster Bd #: 183

Presenter: Joanne B. Weidhaas, MD, PhD

Date: June 3 from 8 to 11AM

Location: Hall A

Poster Discussion Session

PSMA PET guided salvage radiotherapy among patients with prostate cancer in the post-prostatectomy setting: A single center post-hoc analysis.

Abstract: 5009 | Poster Bd #: 103

Presenter: Jeremie Calais, MD, MSc

Date: June 3 from 1:15 to 2:45PM

Location: E450

Poster Session

PSMA PET findings in an “EMBARK-like” cohort of patients with high-risk non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer: A single center post-hoc retrospective analysis.

Abstract: 5091 | Poster Bd #: 185

Presenter: Wesley Robert Armstrong, BS

Date: June 3 from 8 to 11AM

Location: Hall A

Poster Session

Genomic alterations and self-reported Agent Orange exposure in United States veterans with metastatic prostate cancer.

Abstract: 5068 | Poster Bd #: 162

Presenter: JJ Haijing Zhang, MD

Date: June 3 from 8 to 11AM

Location: Hall A

Poster Discussion Session

Do bone scans over-stage disease compared to PSMA PET? An international multicenter retrospective study with blinded independent readers.

Abstract: 5011 | Poster Bd #: 105

Presenter: Wolfgang Peter Fendler, MD

Date: June 3 from 1:15 to 2:45PM

Location: E40

BLOOD CANCERS

Poster Session

UCHMC 1812: A phase 1b trial of CPX-351 plus gemtuzumab ozogamicin for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

Abstract: 7024 | Poster Bd #: 154

Presenter: Sunmin Park, MD, PhD

Date: June 5 from 8 to 11AM

Location: Hall A

COLORECTAL CANCER

Poster Session

STELLAR-303: A phase 3 study of XL092 in combination with atezolizumab versus regorafenib in patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer.

Abstract: TPS3630 | Poster Bd #: 327a

Presenter: J. Randolph Hecht, MD

Date: June 5 from 8 to 11AM

Location: Hall A

KIDNEY CANCER

Poster Session

Zr-DFO-girentuximab for PET/CT imaging of clear cell renal cell carcinoma: Results from phase 3 ZIRCON study.

Abstract: 4554 | Poster Bd #: 46

Presenter: Brian M. Shuch, MD

Date: June 3 from 8 to 11AM

Location: Hall A

OVARIAN CANCER

Poster Session

Initial results of dose finding in a first-in-human phase 1 study of a novel Claudin 6 (CLDN6) targeted antibody drug conjugate (ADC) TORL-1-23 in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Abstract: 3082 | Poster Bd #: 280

Presenter: Gottfried E. Konecny, MD

Date: June 3 from 8 to 11AM

Location: Hall A