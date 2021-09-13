Newswise — NEW YORK (September 13, 2021) – The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) today announced it has formed a new subsidiary, Metrix Connect LLC, to accelerate digital transformation in engineering for a variety of industries. Metrix, an ASME Company, will host an integrated events and content platform for engineers and technical professionals in additive manufacturing/3D printing, digital engineering, energy transformation, and robotics who work in industries from aerospace and automotive to medical and more. The company also will act as the exclusive conduit to ASME members via the Mechanical Engineering® brand of media products.

“ASME has a long history of connecting engineering experts and the next chapter starts with Metrix,” says ASME Executive Director/CEO Tom Costabile. “From the first meeting of ASME’s founders 140 years ago through today, we bring engineers together to solve real-world problems and improve the quality of life worldwide. Engineers rely on ASME for standards, professional development, and technical resources. Our industry events team already has strong connections with industry leaders. With Metrix, they’ll build on those relationships and focus on creating enduring, immersive experiences where technology insights, expert advice and resources are available to engineers around the clock to inform their technology purchase decisions and strengthen business relationships.”

Deborah Holton will lead Metrix as the company’s president, reporting to ASME Chief Strategy Officer Michael Johnson. Holton has served as ASME’s managing director of industry events since 2018 and will bring her team to the new company, adding several content and technology specialists. Building on their success with ASME industry events, Metrix launches with eight established event brands: AM Medical , Oct. 27-28; Digital Twin Summit , Nov. 3-4; Wind+ Digital Summit , Nov. 16-17; Robotics for Inspection & Maintenance , Dec. 8-9; AM Industry Summit, March 8-9, 2022; Visualize MED, April 14-15, 2022; Big Data Industry Summit – Oil and Gas, June 15-16, 2022; and AM Tech Forum, June 2022.

“The way we do business has changed more in the last 18 months than in the last 18 years. The pandemic has accelerated industrial digital transformation and the need for current technical information, resources, and relationships to help engineers succeed,” says Holton. “Building a network for cross industry and interdisciplinary collaboration is more important than ever. I’m excited to lead this effort with Metrix.”

A business development and events expert, Holton has a proven track record of growing revenue, impact, and results in the manufacturing technology arena. Before joining ASME, Holton was vice president of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers’ (SME) events and industry strategy, and led the team in doubling gross revenue, launching successful new products, and executing strategic partnerships for leading industry events in North America. She built corporate strategies for emerging technologies including additive manufacturing and 3D printing, led industry collaborations including the U.S. Department of Defense award-winning Aerospace Automation Consortium, and has driven innovation and growth as acting director of technology transition and outreach for America Makes. She received the American Makes Ambassador award in 2019 and was recognized by Crain’s Detroit Business in its 2018 list of Notable Women in Manufacturing. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University’s Ross School of Business.

