Newswise — NEW YORK (Nov. 18, 2024) –The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) has been selected as one of four implementers to support the Clean Steel Program in Ukraine, a key effort under the Foundational Infrastructure for the Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) Program launched in 2019. FIRST is a multiagency U.S. government initiative that provides capacity-building support to partner countries exploring the potential for small modular reactors (SMRs) and other advanced nuclear reactor technologies. FIRST helps countries meet their clean energy needs consistent with the highest nuclear security, safety, and nonproliferation standards, in addition to helping partner countries safely and responsibly build a small modular reactor or other advanced reactor program. Under Clean Steel, ASME will support the development of a roadmap to rebuild, modernize, and decarbonize the Ukrainian steel industry with secure and safe small modular reactors (SMRs). Ukrainian Minister of Energy German Galushchenko and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins announced the roadmap project Nov. 16 at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Baku, Azerbaijan. They were joined by U.S. Department of Energy Acting Assistant Secretary of Nuclear Energy Dr. Michael Goff, H.E. Yuriy Husyef, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Director of Argonne National Laboratory Dr. Paul Kearns, and Neil Wilmshurst, Chief Nuclear Strategy Officer of the Electric Power Research Institute. Ultimately, the roadmap produced by this project will provide a detailed description, relevant analyses, and specific actionable steps for using secure and safe SMRs to power clean steel manufacturing in Ukraine.

“ASME is honored to contribute to Ukraine’s efforts to rebuild a more sustainable steel industry for the benefit of its people,” says ASME Executive Director/CEO Tom Costabile. “Small modular reactors are an important part of the clean energy future, as well as an economic redevelopment opportunity for Ukraine.”

ASME will work alongside other project implementers the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (lead implementer), Argonne National Laboratory, and Hatch, a global engineering, project management, and professional services firm, in collaboration with Ukrainian stakeholders to develop the roadmap. Among the deliverables for this project, ASME will:

provide an annotated outline of SMR-relevant ASME standards and codes that would be needed to implement the roadmap;

document the process to adopt and implement ASME's certification, accreditation, and training programs as an option for Ukraine relevant to ensuring all companies involved with manufacturing, construction, and operational components of SMRs, as well as the maintenance of these facilities, follow safe operating principles, supply chain certification, and qualification;

work closely with the Ukrainian stakeholders and the other Clean Steel implementers to develop all relevant sections of the roadmap that concern ASME codes, standards, certifications, non-destructive evaluations;

provide training and supporting materials to assist Ukraine in the adoption and use of the ASME nuclear codes, standards, and certifications.

“ASME’s nuclear component standards and certification programs provide a clear, uniform path for the design, construction, testing, inspection, and maintenance of nuclear power facilities,” says Chris Cantrell, managing director of standards and engineering services for ASME. “We look forward to partnering with Ukrainian stakeholders and the other implementers to develop this roadmap, which will offer support for Ukraine’s and the region's decarbonization efforts.”

About ASME

ASME helps the global engineering community develop solutions to real world challenges. Founded in 1880 as the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, ASME is a not-for-profit professional organization that enables collaboration, knowledge sharing, and skill development across all engineering disciplines, while promoting the vital role of the engineer in society. ASME codes and standards, publications, conferences, continuing education, and professional development programs provide a foundation for advancing technical knowledge and a safer world. In 2020, ASME formed the International Society of Interdisciplinary Engineers (ISIE) II & III LLC, a new for-profit subsidiary to house business ventures that will bring new and innovative products, services, and technologies to the engineering community. For more information, visit www.asme.org .

